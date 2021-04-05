- Advertisement -
Updated:

First National breaks ground on new bank

By Independent Herald

First National Bank’s employees and their families led the groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the bank’s new main office at Oak Grove on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

First National Bank on Tuesday (March 30) officially broke ground on a new main office location in Oneida.

Located near the intersection of Alberta Street and Main Street in Oneida’s Oak Grove district, the new office building will replace First National’s current main office at 18418 Alberta Street.

Leading Tuesday’s ground-breaking ceremony were First National employees and their families, many of whom were present to see work officially begin on the new bank site. Joining the more than 100 employees and their family members were the bank’s board of directors and local officials.

“I’m really proud of our shareholders and Board of Directors for making this commitment to invest in our community,” said First National President Mark Kline. “This is all about our employees and our customers. We’re a community bank, first and foremost.”

First National acquired the 2.93-acre site that will be the home of its new main office in early 2019, and has been planning the details of the new facility since that time. Upland Design Group is the architectural firm that is in charge of the project, which will utilize Scott County-based subcontractors to help make the new bank building a reality. The project completion date is Feb. 1, 2022. 

The new main office will be nearly 11,000 sq. ft. with entrances from both Alberta Street and Main Street. It will be a state-of-the-art facility with drive-thru banking, walk-up banking and ATM, in addition to inside banking, loan offices and administrative offices.  The office will also include community meeting space, complete with a full kitchen, that will allow the bank to host community events. 

“We want to be able to host activities such as school events, the Chamber of Commerce, local industries, and related organizations, and this will just be a really conducive location for that,” explained Kline. 

“This is going to be an awesome structure but also a usable structure,” said First National Board Chairman Michael B. Swain. “I’m excited for our community and our staff to move to a new location and to host our friends and customers. First National is truly ‘Your Family, Your Future,’ and this is a new location for your family and for your future.”

The building of the new main office comes as First National’s current main office — which was built in 1967 — turns 54 years old.

First National Bank’s Board of Directors is pictured at the site of the bank’s new main office at Oak Grove during the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

“Our current location has served us well,” Swain said. “Now, as we look to the future, we’ll embrace the next chapter with a bank that we believe our employees and the community can be proud of.”

The new bank building will consist of a stone and timber frame structure that pays homage to its history within the community, and to the heritage of the late W.H. “Bill” Swain, First National’s long-time president who moved to Helenwood in 1942 as a lumberman. 

Mr. Swain once said of First National, “We can only do as good as our community does,” and Kline said that same principle is exhibited in the bank’s current reinvestment in the community as Scott County’s local bank.

“You can’t talk about Scott County in the past 100 years without talking about First National Bank and its history over the past 100 years,” Swain said. “Their history is intertwined. And, now, as both the bank and Scott County prepare for the next 100 years, we’ll do so with the same great service, the same great people and the same commitment to our community, with a great new location that will allow us to better serve our customers.” 

In summary Kline states “First National Bank would like to thank the community, customers and employees.  Without their support, the success of the bank would not be possible.  It is because of them that we continue to grow and are able to build this new bank.”

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
