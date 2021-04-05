- Advertisement - Home E-Edition E-Edition: April 8, 2021 E-Edition 11 hours ago Updated: 11 hours ago E-Edition: April 8, 2021 By Independent Herald Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp - Story Continues Below - Join our mailing listGet headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.SubscribeWe will not sell or spam your email address. - Advertisement - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Independent HeraldContact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald. - Advertisement - Stay Connected 10,148FansLike1,280FollowersFollow1,692FollowersFollow Join our mailing listWe will not sell or spam your email address.Subscribe The Latest Outdoors Hike of the Week: Dog Slaughter Falls Independent Herald - April 5, 2021 0 Distance: 2.4 miles Elevation Gain: 249 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Dog Slaughter Features: Waterfall Located just over a mile from the nearest trailhead, Dog Slaughter Falls is one of... Read more Education Oneida Elementary School releases honor roll Independent Herald - April 5, 2021 0 Oneida Elementary School announces honor roll students for the third nine weeks. 1st: Blakelee Culver, Kannon Gazay, Allison Long, Sawyer Smith, Ava-Kate Billingsley, Parker Brooks,... Read more Education Honor roll named at Huntsville Middle School Independent Herald - April 5, 2021 0 Huntsville Middle School principal Donna Goodman announces honor roll students for the third nine weeks. Honor roll: Abigail Harness, Seth Riseden, Hannah Sexton, Myah Sharp,... Read more E-Edition E-Edition: April 8, 2021 Independent Herald - April 5, 2021 0 Read more Related Stories E-Edition E-Edition: April 1, 2021 Independent Herald - March 29, 2021 0 Read more E-Edition E-Edition: March 25, 2021 Independent Herald - March 22, 2021 0 Read more E-Edition E-Edition: March 11, 2021 Independent Herald - March 8, 2021 0 Read more E-Edition E-Edition: March 4, 2021 Independent Herald - March 1, 2021 0 Read more E-Edition E-Edition: February 25, 2021 Independent Herald - February 23, 2021 0 Read more - Advertisement -