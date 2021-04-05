Baseball: Oneida blasts Rockwood, 9-2

ROCKWOOD — Oneida must be enjoying the bus rides down curvy U.S. 27 to Roane County.

After putting up seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Oliver Springs in a District 4-A game on Thursday, the Indians jumped out to a 7-0 lead against district foe Rockwood on Monday, eventually defeating the Tigers 9-2 in the series opener.

Oneida put up 13 hits for the game, and made hay in the second inning with four runs. Throw in three more runs in the fourth, and the Indians led 7-0 before Rockwood could get on the board. The Tigers cut the lead to 7-2 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth, but any comeback hopes were put to rest when the Indians equaled the two runs in the next frame.

Colten Daugherty had a big day at the plate for Oneida. The sophomore went 3 of 3, with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Indians’ offense. McLorne Love also had a big game, with two RBIs and two runs while going 3 of 5 at the plate.

Caden Rector, a freshman, had an RBI and two runs, while Blaine Shepherd and Hunter Shoemaker each had an RBI, Todd Derek Ryon scored two runs and Cole Cross scored one run.

Cross picked up the win, pitching a complete game and striking out 11 Rockwood batters while giving up five hits and no earned runs.

It was Cross who got the offense started for Oneida, with a one-out double in the top of the second inning. He would score two batters leader, on an RBI single by Rector. Love scored both Ryon and Rector with a two-run single, then scored himself on an RBI single by Daugherty, all with two outs, to give the Indians the early 4-0 lead.

Oneida added to its lead in the fourth inning, with Ryon getting aboard on an error, followed by a double to left field by Rector. With two outs, Daugherty hit a two-run single to center field, then scored himself on an error that resulted from a hard ground ball by Shepherd.

After Rockwood cut Oneida’s lead to 7-2 in the fifth, the Indians put their final runs up in the top of the sixth, with Love scoring on a ground-out by Shepherd and Daugherty scoring on an RBI double by Shoemaker.

The Tigers got two runners aboard to start the seventh, but Cross retired three in a row to end the game — two of them on strikeouts.

The series finale between Oneida and Rockwood will be Wednesday at Bear Creek.