TCAT Huntsville’s Brian Shanley named statewide student of the year

Brian Shanley, a graduate of TN College of Applied Technology Oneida-Huntsville’s Collision Repair Technology program, has been awarded the Statewide Outstanding Achievement Recognition (SOAR) award for Technical College Student of the Year.

The winner is selected from representatives of all 27 TCATs in Tennessee, and is chosen from a pool of over 19,000 students statewide.

Brian Shanley was not a typical student to enroll in TCAT Oneida/Huntsville’s Collision Repair program. Prior to enrollment, Shanley had served over 23 years in the United States Navy. There, he worked his way to earning a role as Senior Cyber Intelligence Analyst and retired as Chief Petty Officer in October 2017. While the military had taken up much of Shanley’s time, he still pushed to achieve other goals in academics as well. In 1993, Shanley earned his bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Norwich University, the Military College of Vermont.

Shanley had his bachelor’s and had retired from the Navy when he decided to pursue a vocational education at TCAT of Harriman. There, he was able to earn ASE certifications as well as earn his diploma as a Master Automotive Technician from their Automotive Technology program. Shanley did not stop there, as he then decided to continue his education at TCAT Oneida/Huntsville to enroll in the school’s Collision Repair Technology program.

Shanley earned two additional ASE certifications in B3 Collision: Non-Structural Analysis and Damage Repair along with B5 Collision: Mechanical and Electrical Components. Shanley worked diligently in Collision Repair Technology and graduated just a year later in 2020 with his Automotive Refinishing Technician diploma. To no surprise, Shanley had several opportunities of employment immediately after his graduation from TCAT Oneida/Huntsville, and he is now working at Eddie’s Body Shop in Harriman.

Shanley was also elected TCAT Oneida/Huntsville’s student of the month for the month of November and received the chancellor’s Veteran Medallion for being the college’s outstanding veteran.

“Brian Shanley has excelled everywhere he has been in his life, both in military service as well as in classrooms and workforce as well. He is truly the model student and person that we should strive to be each day, and we congratulate him on this award in which we know was well deserved,” the college said in a statement.