Updated:

Scott County’s jobless rate was 6.4% in February

By Independent Herald

There were only minimal changes to Scott County’s unemployment rate between the months of January and February, as the jobless rate dropped by one-tenth of a percentage point to 6.4%, according to new data released Thursday by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development.

The local jobless rate was based on an estimated labor force of 8,218, of which 7,696 were employed during the month of February and 522 were unemployed. Those numbers were essentially unchanged from January.

The jobless rate decrease in Scott County, however slight, was part of a statewide trend. Across Tennessee, 90 of 95 counties posted decreased unemployment rates in February.

The unemployment rate checked in at 5.0% in Anderson County, 5.2% in Pickett County, 5.5% in Fentress County, 6.2% in Morgan County and 6.3% in Pickett County.

Statewide, the 10 lowest unemployment rates were all found in the Nashville metropolitan area, with the exception of Moore and Knox counties. The 10 highest unemployment rates were scattered throughout the state, with nearly equal representation between each of the state’s three Grand Divisions.

Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate, at 3.1%, followed by Moore County at 3.4%, Wilson County at 3.7% and Cheatham and Dickson counties at 3.8%. Rounding out the 10 lowest unemployment rates were Knox, Sumner, Hickman, Robertson and Rutherford counties, at 3.9%.

The state’s highest unemployment rate was found in Lake County, at 8.6%, followed by Cocke County at 7.8%, Perry County at 7.5%, and Bledsoe and McNairy counties, at 7.0%. Rounding out the 10 highest unemployment rates were Unicoi and Clay counties at 6.9%, and Hardeman, Houston and Shelby counties, at 6.8%.

Among the state’s major metropolitan areas, leading the way in February was Nashville at 4.4% unemployment, followed by Knoxville at 4.6%, Chattanooga at 4.6%, and Memphis at 7.0%.

