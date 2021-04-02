Construction workers discover historic box culvert beneath Oneida street

As it nears its completion, the so-called “corner project” that is seeing the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and S.R. 456 in downtown Oneida reconfigured has uncovered history more than once.

After uncovering some of the original brick used to pave Alberta Street early in the project, crews with Twin K Construction — which is completing the project on behalf of the TN Dept. of Transportation — recently stumbled upon a previously-unknown box culvert on Paint Rock Road that was still active, routing rainwater beneath the roadway.

“The box culvert was hand-laid out of field stone,” said Mikey Buttram, the Twin K supervisor who is overseeing the project. “I’ve seen a lot of history out here but this is pretty neat.”

It’s not clear when the box culvert was built, or if it dates back as far as the brick pavers, which were used to surface Alberta Street nearly 100 years ag0 (the bricks were manufactured at the Southern Clay brick yard in Robbins and were used to convert a one-mile section of Alberta Street from gravel to brick in the early 1930s).

But TDOT engineers weren’t even aware that the box culvert existed — a sign of how long it had been in use, out of sight and out of mind beneath the roadway’s more modern facade.

Buttram said the culvert extends from Bilbrey Street to the old Big John’s on the corner, at the intersection of Alberta Street and Paint Rock Road. Through the years, gas lines had been placed inside, and Highland Telephone Cooperative’s fiber lines had been bored into it.

The location of the culvert means that it would have once been beneath the O&W Railroad, routing water beneath the track. That could mean that the old hand-laid, fieldstone culvert dates back to before construction of the railroad, which began in November 1913 — more than 107 years ago.

The discovery of the culvert on March 25 was the latest of a series of snags that have delayed the road project through no fault of Twin K. Once the culvert issue is sorted out, paving will begin and the project will be completed.