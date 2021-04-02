- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Construction workers discover historic box culvert beneath Oneida street
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Construction workers discover historic box culvert beneath Oneida street

By Independent Herald

Construction crews from Twin K Construction discovered this hand-laid box culvert, made of field stone, beneath Paint Rock Road in Oneida. It was not previously known to exist and may have been built as early as the 1910s | Photo: Mike Buttram

As it nears its completion, the so-called “corner project” that is seeing the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and S.R. 456 in downtown Oneida reconfigured has uncovered history more than once.

After uncovering some of the original brick used to pave Alberta Street early in the project, crews with Twin K Construction — which is completing the project on behalf of the TN Dept. of Transportation — recently stumbled upon a previously-unknown box culvert on Paint Rock Road that was still active, routing rainwater beneath the roadway.

“The box culvert was hand-laid out of field stone,” said Mikey Buttram, the Twin K supervisor who is overseeing the project. “I’ve seen a lot of history out here but this is pretty neat.”

It’s not clear when the box culvert was built, or if it dates back as far as the brick pavers, which were used to surface Alberta Street nearly 100 years ag0 (the bricks were manufactured at the Southern Clay brick yard in Robbins and were used to convert a one-mile section of Alberta Street from gravel to brick in the early 1930s). 

But TDOT engineers weren’t even aware that the box culvert existed — a sign of how long it had been in use, out of sight and out of mind beneath the roadway’s more modern facade. 

Buttram said the culvert extends from Bilbrey Street to the old Big John’s on the corner, at the intersection of Alberta Street and Paint Rock Road. Through the years, gas lines had been placed inside, and Highland Telephone Cooperative’s fiber lines had been bored into it. 

The location of the culvert means that it would have once been beneath the O&W Railroad, routing water beneath the track. That could mean that the old hand-laid, fieldstone culvert dates back to before construction of the railroad, which began in November 1913 — more than 107 years ago.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The discovery of the culvert on March 25 was the latest of a series of snags that have delayed the road project through no fault of Twin K. Once the culvert issue is sorted out, paving will begin and the project will be completed.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,139FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Construction workers discover historic box culvert beneath Oneida street

Independent Herald - 0
As it nears its completion, the so-called “corner project” that is seeing the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and S.R. 456 in downtown Oneida...
Read more
Obituaries

Flooding rains are becoming more common in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Call it climate change or call it a climate cycle that will eventually sort itself out. However you describe it, excessive rainfall is becoming...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s jobless rate was 6.4% in February

Independent Herald - 0
There were only minimal changes to Scott County's unemployment rate between the months of January and February, as the jobless rate dropped by one-tenth...
Read more
Education

TCAT Huntsville’s Brian Shanley named statewide student of the year

Independent Herald - 0
Brian Shanley, a graduate of TN College of Applied Technology Oneida-Huntsville’s Collision Repair Technology program, has been awarded the Statewide Outstanding Achievement Recognition (SOAR)...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Scott County’s jobless rate was 6.4% in February

Independent Herald - 0
There were only minimal changes to Scott County's unemployment rate between the months of January and February, as the jobless rate dropped by one-tenth...
Read more
Education

TCAT Huntsville’s Brian Shanley named statewide student of the year

Independent Herald - 0
Brian Shanley, a graduate of TN College of Applied Technology Oneida-Huntsville’s Collision Repair Technology program, has been awarded the Statewide Outstanding Achievement Recognition (SOAR)...
Read more
Local News

General Assembly votes to allow ATVs on some Sunbright streets

Independent Herald - 0
SUNBRIGHT — The City of Sunbright is set to become the latest East Tennessee town to open some of its streets to ATV traffic,...
Read more
Local News

Big South Fork River reaches all-time high streamflow

Independent Herald - 0
Five days ago marked the 92nd anniversary of the historic March 1929 flood that caused catastrophic damage in Scott County. On Sunday, local rivers reached...
Read more
Local News

Historic Burnt Mill Bridge lost to flood; road closed indefinitely

Independent Herald - 0
ROBBINS — For more than 100 years, the historic Burnt Mill Bridge over the Clear Fork River withstood floods and the tests of time...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Flash flood watch issued for Scott County

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Scott County — and, indeed, virtually the entire state — is under a Flash Flood Watch from 5 a.m. Wednesday morning until 8 p.m....
Read more

Soccer: Oneida rolls over Clinton, 9-1

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida remained impressive on Tuesday, rolling to a 9-1 win over Clinton at Jane Terry Hoffman Field to improve its season record to 3-2. The...
Read more

House passes gun carry bill, sending it to the governor’s desk

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — By a 64-29, party-line vote, the Tennessee House of Representatives on Tuesday approved legislation that eliminates the need for a handgun carry...
Read more

Latest News

Construction workers discover historic box culvert beneath Oneida street

Local News Independent Herald - 0
As it nears its completion, the so-called “corner project” that is seeing the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and S.R. 456 in downtown Oneida...
Read more

Flooding rains are becoming more common in Scott County

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Call it climate change or call it a climate cycle that will eventually sort itself out. However you describe it, excessive rainfall is becoming...
Read more

Scott County’s jobless rate was 6.4% in February

Local News Independent Herald - 0
There were only minimal changes to Scott County's unemployment rate between the months of January and February, as the jobless rate dropped by one-tenth...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN