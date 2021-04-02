- Advertisement -
Updated:

Baseball: Explosive final inning lifts Oneida to sweep of Oliver Springs

By Independent Herald

Colten Daugherty connects on a double during Oneida’s game against Oliver Springs at Bear Creek on Monday, March 29, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

OLIVER SPRINGS — The bats were humming for Oneida in the top of the seventh here Thursday, as the Indians put up seven runs to blow a 3-3 game wide open, paving the way for a 10-6 win over Oliver Springs.

The Indians completed a season sweep of the Bobcats despite giving up three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Colten Daugherty had a big day at the plate for Oneida. The sophomore went three of four with two runs and an RBI. Blaine Shepherd and Todd Derek Ryon also had multiple hits, each scoring a run and batting in a run.

Daugherty also got credited with the win on the mound, striking out a pair of batters while giving up three earned runs in 1.1 innings of work. Shepherd got the start, striking out four and allowing only one earned run across 5.1 winnings. Heath Hutchison got the save, coming on to get the third out for Oneida in the bottom of the seventh.

The two teams combined for 10 runs in the seventh inning after scoring only six runs between them through the first six innings.

Oliver Springs scored in the bottom of the second and in the bottom of the fourth, only to have Oneida answer in the next frame each time. The Indians took their first lead in the top of the sixth, with Hutchison scoring the go-ahead run on an error after getting aboard with a line drive base hit. But this time it was the Bobcats’ turn to answer, and they tied the game in the bottom half of the sixth.

Then came the seventh inning, which saw the Indians’ offense explode.

Daugherty got things started with a one-out double, followed by a single by Shepherd. Daugherty scored the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice, and the Indians led 4-3.

As it turned out, things were just getting started. Oliver Springs chose to intentionally walk Hutchison, loading the bases. They didn’t intend to walk Cole Cross, but that’s what happened, which scored Shepherd to push the lead to 5-3. Then an RBI single by Ryon scored Rose, making it 6-3.

With the bases still loaded, Caden Rector got on base with a walk, which scored Hutchison. Then Brock Dixon hit an RBI single to left field to score Cross and make it 8-3.

With Oneida still batting, McLorne Love scored Ryon, followed by a Daugherty walk that scored Rector. The Indians had put up seven runs, still had bases loaded, and only had one out.

Oliver Springs was finally able to escape with a double play. But the damage had been done.

The Bobcats walked three straight batters to start the bottom half of the inning, as they tried to rally. Daugherty sat down two straight batters on strikes, but Oliver Springs managed to score on two balks and a wild pitch, cutting the deficit to 10-6. The Bobcats then reloaded the bases with a single and a walk, bringing the potential tying run to the plate. But Ryon came up with a ground ball at his short stop position and flipped it to second baseman Shepherd for the final out, as the Indians completed their first district sweep of the season.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
