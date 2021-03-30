- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Soccer: Oneida rolls over Clinton, 9-1
SportsOneida
Updated:

Soccer: Oneida rolls over Clinton, 9-1

By Independent Herald

Oneida remained impressive on Tuesday, rolling to a 9-1 win over Clinton at Jane Terry Hoffman Field to improve its season record to 3-2.

The Indians dominated the first half, jumping to a 7-1 lead at the intermission, before cruising to the 9-1 victory.

Freshman Mason Keeton continued to make his mark on the club as a newcomer, scoring a pair of goals in the first half to help the Indians to the big lead early. Keeton wasn’t the only freshman who scored early, either. Freshmen Nick Gilbert and Reice Kennedy also had first half goals.

Junior Gabe Hacker scored a pair of goals and senior Danner Keeton added a goal to round out Oneida’s first half scoring, while junior Rylin Duncan had five saves in the first half.

Hacker scored again early in the second half to complete his second hat trick of the season, and Danner Keeton added a second goal to cap the Indians’ scoring.

Freshman Gavin Keeton — who is coming off a knee injury from football — got his first action of the season between the posts when he entered the game with 30 minutes remaining. He finished with seven saves.

“I was very pleased with how our defense played after we got settled down in the first 10 minutes of the game,” Oneida coach Derek Keeton said. “This was Coach Phil Newport’s first game back from quarantine and it was good to have him on the sidelines coaching our defense.

“I was extremely pleased with our offense and our efficiency in scoring,” he added. “We scored nine goals on 20 shots. We had four goals by three freshmen tonight.”

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Keeton also credited the leadership of three of his veteran players — his son, Danner Keeton, along with Chase Rushing and Gabe Hacker.

“We are steadily improving game by game but we still have a lot of upside to get,” Keeton said. “Our quality depth is really helping us in the second half of games.”

Hacker had two assists and Keeton had three assists in Tuesday’s game.

Oneida is proving to be an explosive team offensively. The Indians have scored 22 goals in three wins this season, against First Baptist Academy, Sweetwater and Clinton.

The club will next be in action on April 6, when Grace Christian Academy visits Oneida.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,111FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Oneida

Soccer: Oneida rolls over Clinton, 9-1

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida remained impressive on Tuesday, rolling to a 9-1 win over Clinton at Jane Terry Hoffman Field to improve its season record to 3-2. The...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Flash flood watch issued for Scott County

Ben Garrett - 0
Scott County — and, indeed, virtually the entire state — is under a Flash Flood Watch from 5 a.m. Wednesday morning until 8 p.m....
Read more
Oneida

Oneida blasts Oliver Springs, 8-1, in series opener

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida used a big second inning to seize control, then added insurance runs in each of the next four innings to take its series...
Read more
Local News

General Assembly votes to allow ATVs on some Sunbright streets

Independent Herald - 0
SUNBRIGHT — The City of Sunbright is set to become the latest East Tennessee town to open some of its streets to ATV traffic,...
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Oneida blasts Oliver Springs, 8-1, in series opener

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida used a big second inning to seize control, then added insurance runs in each of the next four innings to take its series...
Read more
Scott

Track: Burress, King record Top 5 finishes at Knox Central

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — In a highly-competitive track and field meet at Knox Central High School here Tuesday (March 23), Scott High's Dylan King and Claire...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Oneida rallies for 7-4 win over Coalfield

Independent Herald - 0
COALFIELD — This time, Oneida would not be denied. For a second consecutive evening, the Indians found themselves down big against Coalfield. But after the...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida rolls to 7-3 win over Sweetwater

Independent Herald - 0
SEYMOUR — Oneida came up on the short end of a pair of games in Sevier County over the weekend. So when the Indians...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott’s comeback falls short against Campbell County

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — For a while here Tuesday (March 23), it looked like a comeback for the ages was underway. Down 4-0 at halftime against Campbell...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Mike Marlar to make Nascar Cup Series debut at Bristol

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Nascar history will be made at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, and Scott County's Mike Marlar plans to be a part of it. The Winfield...
Read more

Historic Burnt Mill Bridge lost to flood; road closed indefinitely

Local News Independent Herald - 0
ROBBINS — For more than 100 years, the historic Burnt Mill Bridge over the Clear Fork River withstood floods and the tests of time...
Read more

The Walker graves: Final resting place for one of Brimstone’s early leading couples

Features Independent Herald - 0
BRIMSTONE — On the end of a small ridge overlooking Indian Fork Creek is a small cemetery — consisting of just three graves —...
Read more

Latest News

Soccer: Oneida rolls over Clinton, 9-1

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida remained impressive on Tuesday, rolling to a 9-1 win over Clinton at Jane Terry Hoffman Field to improve its season record to 3-2. The...
Read more

Flash flood watch issued for Scott County

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Scott County — and, indeed, virtually the entire state — is under a Flash Flood Watch from 5 a.m. Wednesday morning until 8 p.m....
Read more

Oneida blasts Oliver Springs, 8-1, in series opener

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida used a big second inning to seize control, then added insurance runs in each of the next four innings to take its series...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN