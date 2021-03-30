Soccer: Oneida rolls over Clinton, 9-1

Oneida remained impressive on Tuesday, rolling to a 9-1 win over Clinton at Jane Terry Hoffman Field to improve its season record to 3-2.

The Indians dominated the first half, jumping to a 7-1 lead at the intermission, before cruising to the 9-1 victory.

Freshman Mason Keeton continued to make his mark on the club as a newcomer, scoring a pair of goals in the first half to help the Indians to the big lead early. Keeton wasn’t the only freshman who scored early, either. Freshmen Nick Gilbert and Reice Kennedy also had first half goals.

Junior Gabe Hacker scored a pair of goals and senior Danner Keeton added a goal to round out Oneida’s first half scoring, while junior Rylin Duncan had five saves in the first half.

Hacker scored again early in the second half to complete his second hat trick of the season, and Danner Keeton added a second goal to cap the Indians’ scoring.

Freshman Gavin Keeton — who is coming off a knee injury from football — got his first action of the season between the posts when he entered the game with 30 minutes remaining. He finished with seven saves.

“I was very pleased with how our defense played after we got settled down in the first 10 minutes of the game,” Oneida coach Derek Keeton said. “This was Coach Phil Newport’s first game back from quarantine and it was good to have him on the sidelines coaching our defense.

“I was extremely pleased with our offense and our efficiency in scoring,” he added. “We scored nine goals on 20 shots. We had four goals by three freshmen tonight.”

Keeton also credited the leadership of three of his veteran players — his son, Danner Keeton, along with Chase Rushing and Gabe Hacker.

“We are steadily improving game by game but we still have a lot of upside to get,” Keeton said. “Our quality depth is really helping us in the second half of games.”

Hacker had two assists and Keeton had three assists in Tuesday’s game.

Oneida is proving to be an explosive team offensively. The Indians have scored 22 goals in three wins this season, against First Baptist Academy, Sweetwater and Clinton.

The club will next be in action on April 6, when Grace Christian Academy visits Oneida.