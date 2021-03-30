Flash flood watch issued for Scott County

Scott County — and, indeed, virtually the entire state — is under a Flash Flood Watch from 5 a.m. Wednesday morning until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, as up to two additional inches of rainfall are expected ahead of an approaching cold front.

The National Weather Service in Nashville was the first to pull the trigger on a flood watch, for Middle Tennessee. But, as we noted yesterday, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the NWS in Morristown follow with a flood watch of its own, and that’s what happened early this morning.

To be sure, we aren’t going to see as much rain with this next system as we saw with the last one, over the weekend — not even close. We saw up to eight inches of rain with the weekend system. We may not see quite two inches with this next system. But the concern is that everything is so waterlogged that it won’t take much rain for us to start having some isolated flooding issues in the usual suspect areas.

Unlike the weekend system, we won’t be dealing with a threat of severe weather; instability will be too limited to kick off widespread severe thunderstorms. However, there will be a fairly strong lower level jet in place, and some strong wind gusts could mix down to the surface.

There will be about a 12-hour window where rainfall rates could be impressive. That will be primarily during the predawn and morning hours, before lunch. The cold front will move through after lunch, and rain will begin to diminish to scattered showers.

Flooding issues should not be widespread. To reiterate, we aren’t talking about a repeat of what happened over the weekend. But, by the same token, the ground just can’t absorb any more moisture right now, so any rain that falls is going to start ponding and running off, and that’s why there could be some isolated flooding that occurs.

REDBUD WINTER: We have been talking about a redbud winter, with a cold blast of air headed our direction. The NWS forecast shows a high of 60 tomorrow after a beautiful day and a high of 71 today. The reality is that we won’t be seeing temps in the 60s by the afternoon, as the temperature will be falling after the frontal passage occurs.

In fact, the current GFS — which is likely overdone to some degree — shows us dropping from the upper 50s at mid-morning to the upper 40s by just after lunch, and into the upper 30s by sunset.

- Story Continues Below -

This cold blast is going to be a shock to the system simply because we’ve become so accustomed to warmer weather. But the next few days look raw. Some areas of East Tennessee are even going to see remnant moisture switch over to snow showers by Wednesday evening. No accumulation, of course, but snow in spring is always a bummer.

Depending on how fast the clouds move out and the winds lay down, there could be some patchy frost develop by Thursday morning as temperatures drop all the way into the upper 20s. Then Thursday will be a very cold day, with temperatures struggling into the low 40s under a stiff northwest wind that’s going to make it feel even colder than it is.

Regardless of who sees frost Thursday morning, pretty much everyone will see frost Friday morning. There will be a hard freeze — temps will drop into the lower 20s — with widespread frost as a ridge of high pressure builds in and allows for optimal radiational cooling Thursday night.

We may not get out of the 40s again on Friday, with another hard freeze in store for Friday night (and more frost), though it won’t be quite as cold as it was the night before. Finally, a southerly breeze will kick in on Saturday and a warming trend will begin. We should get to 60 degrees Saturday and we’ll be a bit warmer than that Sunday. The 70s should be back by Monday.

There won’t be another threat for rain until the middle of next week, and even then it looks like only minor rainfall is possible. Once we get through tomorrow, the next couple of weeks actually look quite dry, so we’ll finally start to dry out.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.