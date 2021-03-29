Redbud winter: Another 1-2 inches of rain, followed by a cold blast

Redbud winter, dogwood winter, blackberry winter: Ol’ Man Winter is infamous for wearing out his welcome, continuing to make sly intrusions after he’s supposed to have retreated to northern latitudes for a few months, and we’re going to feel the brunt of one of those miniature winters a little later this week.

First, though, another round of rain is on tap for the middle of the week. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain could fall across the northern Cumberland Plateau region Wednesday and Wednesday night. And while that’s not ordinarily a cause for concern, it’s going to fall on a water-logged region that could use some drying out.

As a result, the National Weather Service in Nashville has already issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of Middle Tennessee from 8 p.m. Tuesday evening through 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

The flood watch does not include Scott County; it only extends as far east as Fentress County, because Scott County is covered by a separate NWS office. But, suffice to say, Scott County received just as much rainfall as Fentress and Pickett counties did over the weekend, so any flooding concerns that develop there this week will also develop here. And, don’t be surprised if NWS-Morristown eventually issues a flood watch for Scott County, as well. Forecasters there pointed out in a forecast discussion this afternoon that there will be some localized flooding due to the saturated soils.

This will be a much more progressive system than the last one we experienced; it’ll get in and out in a relative hurry. But the latest trend of the models has been to bump up rain totals ahead of this next system. It once appeared that rain totals would be relatively light. Now it looks like there could be isolated amounts of more than two inches of rain. As a result, the NWS says, “the fact that we are so saturated from the weekend rains will lead to at least localized flooding in low-lying areas and near creeks and streams. This will especially be the case from the northern plateau through northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia…”

Behind this system, we’ll see a redbud winter, with much below normal temperatures for the remainder of the week. In fact, there could be a switchover to snow showers in higher elevations after the cold front passes Wednesday night, and the high temperature on Thursday likely won’t get out of the mid 40s — about 20 degrees below normal! Frost is also possible Thursday morning. Friday morning will be even more bothersome. Frost is likely again, along with a hard freeze. Our low temperature may drop all the way into the lower 20s before the sun rises Friday morning! A hard freeze is possible again Friday night into Saturday morning, as temperatures drop back into the 20s. The afternoon high on Friday will struggle to break 50 degrees.

Finally, winds will switch back to the south on Saturday, and we’ll see a warming trend begin. We’ll be in the 60s on Saturday, and may be near 70 by Sunday. In fact, the weekend currently looks fantastic, with sunny skies and warming temperatures.

The next chance of rain likely won’t come until the middle of next week, so if we can survive this next storm system, we should finally have some time to dry out. But for the gardeners who are getting antsy, there is going to be another threat of frost by the middle of April.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.