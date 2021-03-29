Oneida blasts Oliver Springs, 8-1, in series opener

Oneida used a big second inning to seize control, then added insurance runs in each of the next four innings to take its series opener against Oliver Springs at Bear Creek on Monday by an 8-1 advantage.

The Indians spotted the Bobcats a run in the top of the first inning, then took control with a four-run second inning before adding a run in each of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

In something of an oddity, the Indians were out-hit by Oliver Springs, 5-2, but took advantage of four errors by the Bobcats and made their at-bats count when it mattered most.

Colten Daugherty had one of the two hits and finished with two RBIs and a run scored, while McLorne Love, Cole Cross and Todd Derek Ryon each scored two runs. Caden Rector had an RBI and a run scored, while Peyton Smart, Hunter Shoemaker and Blaine Shepherd each had an RBI.

Cross turned in another strong performance on the mound for his second district win of the season, pitching a complete game while striking out seven and giving up one earned run.

Cross got aboard with a walk to lead off the bottom of the second inning, then the Indians loaded the bases when Ryon reached on an error and Rector walked. That was followed by a sacrifice ground-out by Smart to tie the game, scoring Cross. Love got on base on a catcher’s interference call, followed by one of the Indians’ only two hits on the night — a two-run double by Daugherty to give Oneida a 3-1 lead.

Oneida’s final run of the second inning came on a sacrifice fly by Shepherd that scored Love.

The Indians scored again in the bottom of the third, when Cross walked again, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Rector to make the score 5-1.

The bottom of the fourth saw Daugherty lead off with a walk, then score on a sacrifice ground-out by Shoemaker for a 6-1 lead.

The lead grew to 7-1 in the fifth, when Ryon got on board with a double, the Indians’ second hit of the night, then scored on a wild pitch.

Finally, Love walked to lead off the sixth inning and scored on a line-out by Shepherd to give the Indians an 8-1 lead.

Oliver Springs’ last-gasp effort saw the Bobcats get one runner aboard with a lead-off single in the top of the seventh, before Cross retired three in a row to end the game.