- Advertisement -
Home News Local News General Assembly votes to allow ATVs on some Sunbright streets
NewsLocal News
Updated:

General Assembly votes to allow ATVs on some Sunbright streets

By Independent Herald

SUNBRIGHT — The City of Sunbright is set to become the latest East Tennessee town to open some of its streets to ATV traffic, following action by the Tennessee General Assembly.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously passed legislation sponsored by Rep. John Mark Windle, D-Livingston, that will allow ATVs on segments of Mill Creek Road, Dyna Tex Road and Old Burrville Road. Earlier, the Senate unanimously passed the legislation, which was also sponsored by Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston.

Specifically, the bill — which now awaits the signature of Gov. Bill Lee before taking effect — allows ATVs on a half-mile of Old Burrville Road within the Sunbright city limits, on one mile of Dyna Tex Road, and on the portion of Mill Creek Road that falls within the Sunbright city limits.

Dyna Tex Road, located across U.S. 27 from the entrance to Sunbright High School, connects to Mill Creek Road. Mill Creek Road intersects U.S. 27 across from Old Burrville Road.

ATVs on public streets is a growing trend in Tennessee. They’re now allowed on O&W Road in Scott County, on S.R. 63 through Huntsville on two weekends of the year, on several roads in Campbell County, including portions of S.R. 63 between Pioneer and Caryville, on several streets in Rocky Top, including portions of S.R. 25W, and on portions of S.R. 116 between Rocky Top and Petros.

Separately, ATVs are permitted on all streets in the Town of Huntsville by ordinance of the town, and on all streets in Scott County between and including Norma Road and Brimstone Road, as part of the county’s adventure tourism district.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,111FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Flash flood watch issued for Scott County

Ben Garrett - 0
Scott County — and, indeed, virtually the entire state — is under a Flash Flood Watch from 5 a.m. Wednesday morning until 8 p.m....
Read more
Oneida

Oneida blasts Oliver Springs, 8-1, in series opener

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida used a big second inning to seize control, then added insurance runs in each of the next four innings to take its series...
Read more
Local News

General Assembly votes to allow ATVs on some Sunbright streets

Independent Herald - 0
SUNBRIGHT — The City of Sunbright is set to become the latest East Tennessee town to open some of its streets to ATV traffic,...
Read more
Region/State

House passes gun carry bill, sending it to the governor’s desk

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — By a 64-29, party-line vote, the Tennessee House of Representatives on Tuesday approved legislation that eliminates the need for a handgun carry...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Big South Fork River reaches all-time high streamflow

Independent Herald - 0
Five days ago marked the 92nd anniversary of the historic March 1929 flood that caused catastrophic damage in Scott County. On Sunday, local rivers reached...
Read more
Local News

Historic Burnt Mill Bridge lost to flood; road closed indefinitely

Independent Herald - 0
ROBBINS — For more than 100 years, the historic Burnt Mill Bridge over the Clear Fork River withstood floods and the tests of time...
Read more
Local News

Seven streets remain closed due to flood damage

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County Road Superintendent Kelvin King said Sunday evening that seven streets remain closed throughout the community due to damage from flooding that occurred...
Read more
Local News

Huntsville Pool will open for Summer 2021

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — In the latest sign that life is returning to normal as the coronavirus pandemic wanes, the Town of Huntsville announced Wednesday that...
Read more
Local News

Mike Marlar to make Nascar Cup Series debut at Bristol

Independent Herald - 0
Nascar history will be made at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, and Scott County's Mike Marlar plans to be a part of it. The Winfield...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Soccer: Scott’s comeback falls short against Campbell County

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — For a while here Tuesday (March 23), it looked like a comeback for the ages was underway. Down 4-0 at halftime against Campbell...
Read more

Baseball: Oneida rallies for 7-4 win over Coalfield

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
COALFIELD — This time, Oneida would not be denied. For a second consecutive evening, the Indians found themselves down big against Coalfield. But after the...
Read more

Oneida blasts Oliver Springs, 8-1, in series opener

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida used a big second inning to seize control, then added insurance runs in each of the next four innings to take its series...
Read more

Latest News

Flash flood watch issued for Scott County

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Scott County — and, indeed, virtually the entire state — is under a Flash Flood Watch from 5 a.m. Wednesday morning until 8 p.m....
Read more

Oneida blasts Oliver Springs, 8-1, in series opener

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida used a big second inning to seize control, then added insurance runs in each of the next four innings to take its series...
Read more

General Assembly votes to allow ATVs on some Sunbright streets

Local News Independent Herald - 0
SUNBRIGHT — The City of Sunbright is set to become the latest East Tennessee town to open some of its streets to ATV traffic,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN