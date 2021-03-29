General Assembly votes to allow ATVs on some Sunbright streets

SUNBRIGHT — The City of Sunbright is set to become the latest East Tennessee town to open some of its streets to ATV traffic, following action by the Tennessee General Assembly.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously passed legislation sponsored by Rep. John Mark Windle, D-Livingston, that will allow ATVs on segments of Mill Creek Road, Dyna Tex Road and Old Burrville Road. Earlier, the Senate unanimously passed the legislation, which was also sponsored by Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston.

Specifically, the bill — which now awaits the signature of Gov. Bill Lee before taking effect — allows ATVs on a half-mile of Old Burrville Road within the Sunbright city limits, on one mile of Dyna Tex Road, and on the portion of Mill Creek Road that falls within the Sunbright city limits.

Dyna Tex Road, located across U.S. 27 from the entrance to Sunbright High School, connects to Mill Creek Road. Mill Creek Road intersects U.S. 27 across from Old Burrville Road.

ATVs on public streets is a growing trend in Tennessee. They’re now allowed on O&W Road in Scott County, on S.R. 63 through Huntsville on two weekends of the year, on several roads in Campbell County, including portions of S.R. 63 between Pioneer and Caryville, on several streets in Rocky Top, including portions of S.R. 25W, and on portions of S.R. 116 between Rocky Top and Petros.

Separately, ATVs are permitted on all streets in the Town of Huntsville by ordinance of the town, and on all streets in Scott County between and including Norma Road and Brimstone Road, as part of the county’s adventure tourism district.