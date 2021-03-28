Seven streets remain closed due to flood damage

Scott County Road Superintendent Kelvin King said Sunday evening that seven streets remain closed throughout the community due to damage from flooding that occurred overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Among the streets that remained closed were Smokey Creek Road south of Norma, Mine Rock Road off Paint Rock Road in Helenwood, Black Creek Road in Robbins, Willoughby Lane off Black Creek Road, Clark Lane in Helenwood, Helenwood Loop Road and Honey Creek Road. Bradshaw Lane near New River is also closed.

King and his crews worked throughout the day on Sunday to make as many roads passable as possible. In addition to washed out bridges and culverts, the road department also worked to remove a number of mud slides throughout the county.

King said that he hoped three of the roads that remain closed — Smokey Creek Road, Clark Lane and Helenwood Loop Road — will be reopened by Monday afternoon.

The flooding occurred after numerous thunderstorms trained over the area from Saturday morning through Sunday morning, resulting in up to eight inches of rain and sending streamflows to record highs. The flooding was even greater than flooding experienced in February 2020, February 2019 and in the spring of 2017, all of which caused extensive damage.

Perhaps the most noteworthy damage caused by the floods was at Burnt Mill Bridge over Clear Fork near Robbins, where the 100-year-old pedestrian bridge was swept away. Honey Creek Road remained closed Sunday evening as the newer bridge over the river awaited inspection by state engineers.