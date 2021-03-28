- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Seven streets remain closed due to flood damage
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Seven streets remain closed due to flood damage

By Independent Herald

Fred Smith, a resident of Ben Smith Road near Robbins, uses his tractor to fill a deep wash-out along the bridge over Black Creek on Sunday, March 28, 2021 | Ben Garrett/IH

Scott County Road Superintendent Kelvin King said Sunday evening that seven streets remain closed throughout the community due to damage from flooding that occurred overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Among the streets that remained closed were Smokey Creek Road south of Norma, Mine Rock Road off Paint Rock Road in Helenwood, Black Creek Road in Robbins, Willoughby Lane off Black Creek Road, Clark Lane in Helenwood, Helenwood Loop Road and Honey Creek Road. Bradshaw Lane near New River is also closed.

King and his crews worked throughout the day on Sunday to make as many roads passable as possible. In addition to washed out bridges and culverts, the road department also worked to remove a number of mud slides throughout the county.

An unidentified man paddles back home with groceries on Sunday evening, March 28, 2021. The man lives on Bradshaw Lane near New River and used his canoe to reach dry ground along U.S. Hwy. 27 to catch a ride to the store for supplies before paddling back home, as he and his neighbors wait for the flood waters of New River to recede | Photo: Nancy Chambers

King said that he hoped three of the roads that remain closed — Smokey Creek Road, Clark Lane and Helenwood Loop Road — will be reopened by Monday afternoon.

The flooding occurred after numerous thunderstorms trained over the area from Saturday morning through Sunday morning, resulting in up to eight inches of rain and sending streamflows to record highs. The flooding was even greater than flooding experienced in February 2020, February 2019 and in the spring of 2017, all of which caused extensive damage.

Perhaps the most noteworthy damage caused by the floods was at Burnt Mill Bridge over Clear Fork near Robbins, where the 100-year-old pedestrian bridge was swept away. Honey Creek Road remained closed Sunday evening as the newer bridge over the river awaited inspection by state engineers.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,055FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Outdoors

Bonus Hike: Enjoy the numerous rock houses at Middle Creek

Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 3.5 miles Elevation Gain: 388 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Middle Creek Features: Geology "One of my favorite trails in East Tennessee outside the Smokies." That's how Gemma Nash describes...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Redbud winter: Another 1-2 inches of rain, followed by a cold blast

Ben Garrett - 0
Redbud winter, dogwood winter, blackberry winter: Ol' Man Winter is infamous for wearing out his welcome, continuing to make sly intrusions after he's supposed...
Read more
Features

The Walker graves: Final resting place for one of Brimstone’s early leading couples

Independent Herald - 0
BRIMSTONE — On the end of a small ridge overlooking Indian Fork Creek is a small cemetery — consisting of just three graves —...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: April 1, 2021

Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Big South Fork River reaches all-time high streamflow

Independent Herald - 0
Five days ago marked the 92nd anniversary of the historic March 1929 flood that caused catastrophic damage in Scott County. On Sunday, local rivers reached...
Read more
Local News

Historic Burnt Mill Bridge lost to flood; road closed indefinitely

Independent Herald - 0
ROBBINS — For more than 100 years, the historic Burnt Mill Bridge over the Clear Fork River withstood floods and the tests of time...
Read more
Local News

Huntsville Pool will open for Summer 2021

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — In the latest sign that life is returning to normal as the coronavirus pandemic wanes, the Town of Huntsville announced Wednesday that...
Read more
Local News

Mike Marlar to make Nascar Cup Series debut at Bristol

Independent Herald - 0
Nascar history will be made at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, and Scott County's Mike Marlar plans to be a part of it. The Winfield...
Read more
Local News

Oneida woman accused of eating drugs in effort to avoid arrest

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida woman accused of selling marijuana has also been charged with tampering with evidence after allegedly attempting to eat the drugs in her...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Flooding rains, strong storms possible on Saturday

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
The northern Cumberland Plateau region may or may not see severe thunderstorms on Saturday, but one thing it appears we will definitely see: rain....
Read more

Update: Scott County upgraded to ‘moderate’ risk for severe weather

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
The latest update from the National Weather Service places Scott, Morgan and Fentress counties in a "moderate risk" area for severe weather. This is...
Read more

Bonus Hike: Enjoy the numerous rock houses at Middle Creek

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 3.5 miles Elevation Gain: 388 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Middle Creek Features: Geology "One of my favorite trails in East Tennessee outside the Smokies." That's how Gemma Nash describes...
Read more

Latest News

Bonus Hike: Enjoy the numerous rock houses at Middle Creek

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 3.5 miles Elevation Gain: 388 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Middle Creek Features: Geology "One of my favorite trails in East Tennessee outside the Smokies." That's how Gemma Nash describes...
Read more

Redbud winter: Another 1-2 inches of rain, followed by a cold blast

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Redbud winter, dogwood winter, blackberry winter: Ol' Man Winter is infamous for wearing out his welcome, continuing to make sly intrusions after he's supposed...
Read more

The Walker graves: Final resting place for one of Brimstone’s early leading couples

Features Independent Herald - 0
BRIMSTONE — On the end of a small ridge overlooking Indian Fork Creek is a small cemetery — consisting of just three graves —...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN