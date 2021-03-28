- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Historic Burnt Mill Bridge lost to flood; road closed indefinitely
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Historic Burnt Mill Bridge lost to flood; road closed indefinitely

By Independent Herald

What’s pictured in this photo isn’t as significant as what isn’t pictured, after flood waters swept away the eastern half of the historic Burnt Mill Bridge over Clear Fork River near Robbins | Photo: Nancy Chambers

ROBBINS — For more than 100 years, the historic Burnt Mill Bridge over the Clear Fork River withstood floods and the tests of time — including the historic flood of 1929 and other major floods, including one in 1973.

That changed Sunday morning, when half of the 110-year-old bridge was swept away by flood waters after numerous thunderstorms combined to dump as much as eight inches of rain over the region.

Adding insult to injury, Honey Creek Road remained closed indefinitely on Sunday evening, as the new Burnt Mill Bridge awaited a visit from state bridge inspectors to determine the extent of damage done when the steel and wood from the old bridge was sent smashing into it by the rushing flood waters.

Kelvin King, Scott County’s road superintendent, told the Independent Herald Sunday evening that after a preliminary inspection, he would need to call in engineers from the TN Dept. of Transportation to more thoroughly inspect the damage.

In the meantime, the road — which was closed by the National Park Service at about lunch time on Sunday — remains closed.

“They’re usually pretty quick about responding,” King said of TDOT’s bridge inspectors. “The main thing is they’ll have to wait for the water to go back down before they can check it out.”

This was likely the final photo taken of the historic Burnt Mill Bridge before the eastern half of the bridge was swept away by flood waters Sunday morning. It is a still frame from a video taken by Marcus Posey when he visited the bridge at 11:30 p.m. Saturday evening. The bridge was illuminated in the frame by a lightning strike from one of the thunderstorms that would drive the river to near its all-time highest streamflow overnight.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Built in 1911, Burnt Mill Bridge was used for more than 90 years as a single-lane, steel-structure bridge with wood plank flooring before the state deemed it unsafe for vehicular traffic in the early 2000s. Potter Southeast completed construction on a modern, concrete bridge just downstream in 2006, and earthen berms were placed on either side of the old bridge to prevent vehicles from crossing it.

The bridge was built using a Pratt through-truss span on the east side and a half-hip Pratt pony truss on the west side, connected by a concrete abutment in the middle of the river. The section of the bridge that washed away was the Pratt through-truss span on the east side.

Pratt truss bridges became commonplace in the United States in the late 19th century. They were designed by the American engineer Thomas Willis Pratt and his father, Caleb Pratt, and were preferred for their ability to span long distances with simple steel construction. The Pratts revolutionized bridge building when they figured out a design using  triangular trusses that allowed the diagonal pieces to feel tension and the vertical pieces to feel suspension. The use of Pratt trusses became less common after World War II.

After the old bridge was condemned for vehicular use by the state in 2003, Scott County reached a deal with the National Park Service allowing the old bridge to remain for pedestrian use, given its historic value and significant interest from the public in saving it.

However, the bridge slowly became an eyesore, and its rotting timbers caused it to become a danger for pedestrians. In 2019, Scott County teamed up with the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area to re-plank the bridge, making it suitable for pedestrian traffic once more.

The bridge renewal project followed years of contemplation about the bridge’s future. Scott County even reached out to a non-profit organization that repurposes old bridges for its rails-to-trails program, but the outfit determined it would be too costly to remove and reuse the bridge because the only way to get the steel beams out of the river gorge intact would be to use helicopters.

In 2017, Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area administrators expressed concern that a flood might cause the old bridge — the concrete base of which was determined to be crumbling — to be swept away. If that happened, they warned, significant damage might be caused to the newer bridge downstream.

The streamflow on Clear Fork at the USGS water gauge just downstream from the bridge peaked at 36,000 cubic feet per second at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The norm for this time of year is less than 1,000 cfs.

The river crested at 20.61 feet at 11 a.m. It is the second-highest crest on record at Burnt Mill, trailing only the March 23, 1929 flood, when the river crested at 22.1 feet. In 1973, the river crested at 18.92 feet. Other Top 5 crests include 18.5 feet on Feb. 3, 1939 and 17.96 feet on Dec. 30, 1969.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,055FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Outdoors

Bonus Hike: Enjoy the numerous rock houses at Middle Creek

Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 3.5 miles Elevation Gain: 388 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Middle Creek Features: Geology "One of my favorite trails in East Tennessee outside the Smokies." That's how Gemma Nash describes...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Redbud winter: Another 1-2 inches of rain, followed by a cold blast

Ben Garrett - 0
Redbud winter, dogwood winter, blackberry winter: Ol' Man Winter is infamous for wearing out his welcome, continuing to make sly intrusions after he's supposed...
Read more
Features

The Walker graves: Final resting place for one of Brimstone’s early leading couples

Independent Herald - 0
BRIMSTONE — On the end of a small ridge overlooking Indian Fork Creek is a small cemetery — consisting of just three graves —...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: April 1, 2021

Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Big South Fork River reaches all-time high streamflow

Independent Herald - 0
Five days ago marked the 92nd anniversary of the historic March 1929 flood that caused catastrophic damage in Scott County. On Sunday, local rivers reached...
Read more
Local News

Seven streets remain closed due to flood damage

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County Road Superintendent Kelvin King said Sunday evening that seven streets remain closed throughout the community due to damage from flooding that occurred...
Read more
Local News

Huntsville Pool will open for Summer 2021

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — In the latest sign that life is returning to normal as the coronavirus pandemic wanes, the Town of Huntsville announced Wednesday that...
Read more
Local News

Mike Marlar to make Nascar Cup Series debut at Bristol

Independent Herald - 0
Nascar history will be made at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, and Scott County's Mike Marlar plans to be a part of it. The Winfield...
Read more
Local News

Oneida woman accused of eating drugs in effort to avoid arrest

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida woman accused of selling marijuana has also been charged with tampering with evidence after allegedly attempting to eat the drugs in her...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

The Walker graves: Final resting place for one of Brimstone’s early leading couples

Features Independent Herald - 0
BRIMSTONE — On the end of a small ridge overlooking Indian Fork Creek is a small cemetery — consisting of just three graves —...
Read more

Flooding rains, strong storms possible on Saturday

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
The northern Cumberland Plateau region may or may not see severe thunderstorms on Saturday, but one thing it appears we will definitely see: rain....
Read more

Mike Marlar to make Nascar Cup Series debut at Bristol

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Nascar history will be made at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, and Scott County's Mike Marlar plans to be a part of it. The Winfield...
Read more

Latest News

Bonus Hike: Enjoy the numerous rock houses at Middle Creek

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 3.5 miles Elevation Gain: 388 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Middle Creek Features: Geology "One of my favorite trails in East Tennessee outside the Smokies." That's how Gemma Nash describes...
Read more

Redbud winter: Another 1-2 inches of rain, followed by a cold blast

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Redbud winter, dogwood winter, blackberry winter: Ol' Man Winter is infamous for wearing out his welcome, continuing to make sly intrusions after he's supposed...
Read more

The Walker graves: Final resting place for one of Brimstone’s early leading couples

Features Independent Herald - 0
BRIMSTONE — On the end of a small ridge overlooking Indian Fork Creek is a small cemetery — consisting of just three graves —...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN