Flooding rains, strong storms possible on Saturday

By Ben Garrett

The northern Cumberland Plateau region may or may not see severe thunderstorms on Saturday, but one thing it appears we will definitely see: rain. And lots of it.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has shifted the severe weather threat for tomorrow slightly west. That places the northern plateau region right on the line between a “slight risk” for severe weather and a “marginal risk” for severe weather. Further west, there’s an “enhanced risk” for severe weather in the greater Mississippi River Valley region of west Tennessee back into Arkansas and down into northwestern Mississippi, and that’s where the primary threat for severe weather is likely to be tomorrow.

This far to the east, strong to severe thunderstorms are certainly a possibility, but the storms will begin to lose their punch as they hit the terrain differential of eastern Middle Tennessee. There will be sufficient wind shear and instability, however, to believe that at least isolated damaging wind gusts and small hail will be possible as a squall line moves through ahead of a cold front Saturday night.

The biggest issue, though, is likely to be heavy rainfall.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire region by the National Weather Service. It will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and continue through 8 p.m. Sunday evening. The ground is already saturated, and streams are swollen, from the rainfall received yesterday. And another 2-3 inches of rain is expected on Saturday and Saturday night.

Some areas could see even more rain than that. The HRRR guidance model is showing as much as half a foot of rain for some parts of West and Middle Tennessee, and that potential could extend on into the plateau region, as well. The issue is with the potential for training of showers and storms — that is, repeat showers and storms passing over the same areas. This will likely create a swath of very heavy rain somewhere over the state, but it’s impossible to know exactly where that swath will set up until it is actually happening.

Later in the day, a developing lower level jet will transport even more moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico, providing plenty of precipitable water for the approaching cold front and the squall lines that are likely to be associated with it Saturday night.

We’ll see how it all plays out. At this point, it appears that heavy rain will begin early on Saturday. And, given the relatively low freezing level in the atmosphere and instability at the surface, there could be a large hail threat associated with this, as well.

The bottom line: Heavy rain through the day on Saturday and Saturday night, with a line of strong-to-severe thunderstorms possible during the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday. Colder air behind the frontal boundary will lead to the potential for some frost Monday morning, and it looks like we’ll see a redbud winter next week, with highs on Thursday likely not getting out of the 40s. Yuck.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
