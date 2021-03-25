Update: Severe weather is a concern Thursday

The potential for severe weather appears to be increasing for Thursday evening and Thursday night, as a strong low pressure system prepares to impact the eastern United States.

An enhanced risk: The northern plateau region is now on the fringe of an “enhanced risk” area for severe weather. Issued by the NWS’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., an “enhanced risk” is the third step on a five-step risk assessment scale for severe weather.

Taken verbatim, the “enhanced risk” includes most of Morgan and all of Fentress and Pickett counties. Must of the rest of East Tennessee is in a “slight risk” area.

What it means: In terms of probability, an “enhanced risk” for severe weather means that there is a 30% chance for severe weather. A “slight risk” means there’s a 15% chance for severe weather.

Within the SPC’s “enhanced risk” area, there is a 10% chance for tornadoes. There’s also a 30% chance for damaging winds across the northern plateau region.

A greater threat to the south/west: Much of West and Middle Tennessee are now included in a “moderate” risk for severe weather, with a 15% chance of tornadoes.

The SPC issued stern language Wednesday afternoon, predicting the potential for an outbreak of severe storms that includes several long-track, strong tornadoes, scattered large to very large hail, and severe/destructive winds.

Thursday morning: The day will likely begin with widespread rain showers and perhaps some embedded thunderstorms, but the severe weather potential for Thursday morning is quite low.

Exactly how the severe weather threat progresses from there will depend on how the weather shapes up for the rest of the day. There are two factors to watch. Let’s break them down…

1.) How much rain? At least parts of East Tennessee will likely dry out as the initial round of showers and thunderstorms lifts to the north. That will give the atmosphere time to recover and for instability to increase during the afternoon hours. This is most likely in the southern plateau and southern valley regions, near Chattanooga. Accordingly, that area has been upgraded to a “moderate risk” for severe weather. If we see the rain end and dry conditions build in for the afternoon, we could see the atmosphere begin to destabilize here on the northern plateau, as well. On the other hand, if rain showers persist through most of the day, or all day, there won’t be time for much destabilization of the atmosphere and the severe weather threat will decrease.

2.) Where will the warm front stop? As the day progresses, a warm front will lift northeast through at least part of the region. Areas south of this warm front will be in the so-called “warm sector,” and that’s where the greatest risk for severe weather will exist. It’s not likely that the warm front gets as far north as the TN-KY border here in the Cumberland Plateau region, but it’s not a certainty that it won’t.

Timing: There are two opportunities for severe weather on Thursday. The first time frame to watch is during the late afternoon and early evening. Discrete thunderstorm cells are expected to develop over Mississippi and Alabama, spreading into parts of West and Middle Tennessee, ahead of the main event. These discrete cells will be where the greatest risk for tornadoes and very large hail exists. The bulk of this activity will remain to our south and west. If East Tennessee experiences discrete activity, it will likely be along the southern plateau and in the southern valley. But it’s worth keeping an eye on, nonetheless.

The second time frame is with a squall line that is expected to develop later in the evening. The current timing here on the northern plateau looks like it could be somewhere from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The greatest risk with this line of storms will be damaging gusts of wind, but there will also be an attendant tornado threat. The greatest risk for tornadoes will again be to the south — the southern plateau and southern valley. But there is the potential for areas of embedded circulation to produce short-lived and perhaps relatively weak tornadoes even this far north, if the conditions are right. Once this line of storms moves through, the severe weather threat will be over for our area.

The mountains of East Tennessee are likely to experience a mountain wave event with high winds. A high wind warning is in effect there.

Flooding? Secondary to the severe weather threat, there could be isolated flash flooding here on the northern plateau. This threat will be largely dependent on how much rain falls early in the day, saturating the soil ahead of the storms that will be expected later in the evening.

Prepare now: If you don’t have a way to receive weather alerts, download an app to your phone that will sound an alarm when severe weather is imminent. These apps are location-based and rely on information from the National Weather Service. For future reference, it’s best to have multiple ways to receive these alerts, in case of power outages or cellular communications disruptions. A NOAA weather radio is a good investment.

Develop a plan ahead of time that identifies safe shelters inside your home.

Know the difference between a watch and warning: A watch means that conditions are favorable for the potential for severe thunderstorms or tornadoes and that you should be on the alert for the potential for severe weather. A severe thunderstorm warning means that doppler radar has detected a thunderstorm capable of producing damaging winds or hail. A tornado warning means that a tornado has either been confirmed on the ground, or that doppler radar has indicated rotation that could spawn a tornado at any time. When a warning is issued, it’s time to take action.

If a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued for your area, go to the lowest level of your building (a basement is usually best), stay away from windows and outside walls, and do not use electrical appliances or land line phones.

The bottom line: There is an “enhanced risk” for severe weather on the northern plateau tomorrow. That essentially means that there is a 30% chance that severe weather will occur within 25 miles of any point. The primary threat of severe weather will be to our south and to our west; this far north and east, the primary threat will be damaging wind gusts and isolated flash flooding. The tornado threat here is low, but not zero. As for timing, most of the discrete activity that develops ahead of the main event should stay south and west of us, and our primary threat should come in the form of a line of storms that will pass through late in the evening. It’s possible that we see dry and perhaps partly sunny conditions for at least part of the afternoon and early evening after a round of showers early in the day. The severe weather threat should be clearer by Thursday morning.

