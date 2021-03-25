Update: Scott County upgraded to ‘moderate’ risk for severe weather

The latest update from the National Weather Service places Scott, Morgan and Fentress counties in a “moderate risk” area for severe weather. This is the fourth step of five on the Storm Prediction Center’s risk assessment scale for severe weather.

What does it mean exactly? Scott County has been bumped up to a 15% chance for tornadoes, including long-tracked strong tornadoes, and a 45% chance of damaging winds, including wind gusts in excess of 75 mph.

The current situation: Rain is on the verge of moving out of the northern plateau region, as of 1:30 p.m. This is about two hours faster than expected and should give the region ample time for some atmospheric destabilization to take place, especially if there is sufficient clearing for the sun to make an appearance.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be a possibility this afternoon and evening (and any storms that develop could be severe), but it looks like we’ll be mostly dry until close to sunset. That’s when storms could enter the region — perhaps in the neighborhood of 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The two windows for severe weather: There are two things to watch this evening. The first is the possibility that discrete storm structures move into the region at some point during the early or mid evening hours. These storms will carry the greatest risk for tornadoes and very high winds. The second is a broken line of storms ahead of the cold front that will move through a little later. The tornado threat isn’t non-existent with this line, because there will be some discrete cells embedded within, but the greatest threat at that point should be straight-line wind gusts.

The current timing of this line of storms looks like it might be from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. That’s earlier than initially expected, due to the cold front speeding up.

The SPC’s thinking: This is the latest thinking from the Storm Prediction Center.

“Several long-tracked supercells are expected this afternoon into this evening from Mississippi into Alabama and parts of middle and eastern Tennessee. The most persistent/intense supercells will be capable of producing strong to violent tornadoes, along with very large hail and substantial damaging winds.

“…An outbreak of tornadic supercells is expected this afternoon into this evening from MS into AL and parts of TN, with long-track strong to violent tornadoes possible…”

The bottom line for us: It still appears that the greatest threat of severe weather in East Tennessee will be to our south, in the Chattanooga area. That’s where the “high risk” area is currently outlined. Even within the moderate risk area, it appears the greatest threat will be along the southern plateau, and perhaps extending into the central plateau region.

It looks like the bulk of the threat will remain south of the northern plateau region. However, we aren’t out of the woods for severe weather, by any means. And the latest runs of the HRRR model are showing updraft helicity (which fuel supercell development) further north than previous runs did.

Be weather aware: Keep an eye on the forecast. If a watch is issued, it means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms or tornadoes. If a warning is issued, it means a severe thunderstorm or tornado is imminent and action should be taken immediately. Make sure you have a means of receiving weather alerts, and have a plan in place for what you and your family will do if a warning is issued. The safest place in your home is the lowest level — preferably a basement — away from outside walls, doors and windows.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.