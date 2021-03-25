Severe weather is a concern Thursday evening

Severe weather — including damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes — is possible later this evening and overnight.

The NWS’s Storm Prediction Center has included Scott County and the rest of the northern Cumberland Plateau region in an “enhanced risk” are for severe weather. The entire western two-thirds of Tennessee is under at least an “enhanced risk” for severe weather; much of West and Middle Tennessee are under a “moderate risk” for severe weather, and parts of southern Tennessee — along with parts of Mississippi and Alabama — are under a “high risk” for severe weather.

Understanding the risks: An “enhanced risk” is step 3 on the SPC’s 5-step risk assessment scale for severe weather. In terms of probability, it means there’s a 30% chance for severe weather.

Specifically for today, the SPC says there is a 10% chance for tornadoes in the northern plateau region, and a 30% chance for damaging winds. The SPC includes the entire region in a “hatched area,” which means there’s a 10% chance for strong tornadoes within 25 miles of any given point, and a 10% chance for damaging wind gusts in excess of 75 mph within 25 miles of any given point.

Rain early: Rain is ongoing this morning, and will continue through much of the day. A look at the radar reveals significant convection across most of Tennessee and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

However, current indications are that constant — or near constant — rain will move out between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. this afternoon. There’s a possibility that we’ll be dry for the remainder of the daylight hours after that, though scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility.

Winds on the increase: It isn’t a surprise, but the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the northern plateau region, beginning at 5 p.m. Even outside of thunderstorms, winds could gust to 35 mph. Winds will increase this afternoon as an impressive lower level jet (strong winds in the lower levels of the atmosphere) builds into the region. The wind advisory will expire at 5 a.m. Friday morning, as winds begin to lay down after the passage of a cold front.

Clearing this afternoon? As mentioned above, most of the rain should move out by around 4 p.m. It’s possible that we actually see nice weather this afternoon, maybe even with the sun breaking through.

So what effect will the rain have on the severe weather potential? All the rain will work over the atmosphere, and the fact that it isn’t going to move out until peak heating has ended for the day should help to limit destabilization of the atmosphere. However, the impressive lower level jet mentioned above will help aid the potential for severe weather.

The first threat of severe weather: There will be two windows for severe weather. The first will come with a threat of discrete storm structures that could advance into the northern plateau region from the southwest as the evening progresses. If this happens, it’ll likely be between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

To be clear, the greatest threat of supercell storm structures is south of our area, in the southern plateau and southern valley regions, nearest Chattanooga. The latest HRRR model guidance brings helicity updrafts — which can aid in the development of storm structures — as far north as the central plateau, but doesn’t bring them this far north.

The biggest determining factor in our severe weather risk within this first window will be how far north a warm front progresses today. It’ll be knocking on our door, but should stay to the south of the northern plateau region. If it does, that’s to our benefit.

The greatest tornado risk will come within any discrete storm structures that are able to invade the East Tennessee region this evening. Significant, long tracked tornadoes are possible within any of these structures that manage to push this far north and east. But, again, the current indications are that they’ll likely stay south of the northern plateau region. It’s something to keep an eye on, however.

The second threat of severe weather: As we get later into the evening and overnight hours, probably around 10 p.m. or thereafter (perhaps as late as midnight), a line of storms will approach the region. There will still be an attendant tornado threat within this line of storms, because there could be discrete storm structures embedded within this line, but the greatest severe weather risk at that point will be damaging thunderstorm wind gusts.

The bottom line: Severe weather is of small concern this morning and afternoon, as we’ll see mostly rain — perhaps with a few rumbles of thunder embedded. The rain will move out by mid-afternoon and we may even see a few peeks of sun. The late afternoon could actually be quite nice. After that, it’s a waiting game to see if discrete cell structures can push this far north, which would heighten the severe weather risk significantly this evening — including a threat of tornadoes. If they do, it would likely be around or after 7 p.m. Currently it appears likely that this threat remains south of our region but it’ll depend on how far north a warm front pushes. Later, between 10 p.m. and midnight, a line of storms is likely, which will carry a severe weather risk. The tornado risk doesn’t drop to zero with this line of storms, but the greatest risk is damaging thunderstorm wind gusts. Once this line passes, the severe weather threat will end. Overall, there’s a 30% chance of damaging winds and a 10% chance of tornadoes. The large hail risk isn’t zero, but it’s quite low.

Be weather aware this evening!

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.