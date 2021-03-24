- Advertisement -
Track: Burress, King record Top 5 finishes at Knox Central

By Independent Herald

KNOXVILLE — In a highly-competitive track and field meet at Knox Central High School here Tuesday (March 23), Scott High’s Dylan King and Claire Burress each recorded a Top 5 finish, while several other Highlanders recorded Top 10 finishes.

Thirteen different schools participated in the meet, including Fulton, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Knox Catholic, Northview Academy, Powell and a host of others.

King, a freshman, finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run, with a time of 5:38. The event was won by Colten Lee, a junior from First Baptist Academy, with a time of 4:58. King was only 10 seconds out of second place.

Meanwhile, Burress — a sophomore — finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 22.85 seconds. The event was won by Catholic sophomore Molly Deinhart, with a time of 17.21 seconds.

Aliyah Douglas — who, like Burress, is a sophomore from Oneida High School who takes part on the SHS track team through the two schools’ cooperative agreement — finished seventh in the same event, with a time of 24.09 seconds.

Douglas and Burress also recorded Top 10 finishes in the 300-meter hurdles, as did teammate Shannon Baird, also a sophomore. The trio finished sixth through eighth, respectively, with times of 1:03, 1:05 and 1:08.

Other highlights of Tuesday’s meet included two Top 10 finishes for sophomore Kamara Gardner, who placed 10th in the 800-meter run with a time of 3:19 and 10th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 7:44.

