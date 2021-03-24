Soccer: Scott’s comeback falls short against Campbell County

HUNTSVILLE — For a while here Tuesday (March 23), it looked like a comeback for the ages was underway.

Down 4-0 at halftime against Campbell County, Scott High was rallying. The Highlanders scored three consecutive goals in the second half and had chances for more, but ultimately came up on the short end of a 5-3 decision.

“I really couldn’t tell you,” Scott High coach Eric Henry said of the key to his team’s turn-around. “Julia Butts, one of my seniors on the girls team, was afraid to come over at halftime after soccer practice because she figured I’d be yelling at them. But I really wasn’t. I was just pointing out mistakes.”

For a team that had scored seven second half goals in a 9-4 rout of Clinton just 24 hours earlier, the first half of Tuesday’s game was largely forgettable. Campbell County scored less than five minutes into the game and didn’t let up, leading 4-0 well before the halftime intermission.

“We switched lineups completely,” Henry said of his halftime adjustments. “We were losing everything across the middle, and all of our passes were going to their huge guy in the back. So I put three center-mids in just to have a chance to win balls in the middle.”

The biggest factor of the Highlanders’ rally in the second half was Kristian Obrusanszki. After scoring his first goal of the season on Monday, the junior had a hat trick in the second half of Tuesday’s game, scoring all three of his team’s goals. One came off an assist by sophomore Conner Stanley, and the other two came on direct kicks.

“Kristian did what he does very well, which is run fast and put the ball in the net,” Henry said. “He’s got phenomenal foot skills but sometimes you lose that when you’re running down the field.”

Henry also credited the offensive effort of Stanley and senior Eli Storey.

While they cut the deficit to 4-3, the Highlanders had multiple opportunities to tie and even take the lead. Campbell County came up with saves to turn away some scoring threats, and the Highlanders were unable to capitalize on an empty net on a follow-up attempt.

The Cougars added an insurance goal in the final minute of the game.

Defensively, the Highlanders made a switch in the goal after falling behind 4-0. Freshman Makhylin Duncan entered the game and made several big saves in the second half.

“Mac did a nice job,” Henry said. “I’ve been waiting for him to come along.”

As far as the overall defensive effort, Henry still wasn’t happy. He had admonished his defenders after Monday’s game, which saw the Highlanders give up four goals against Clinton.

“I didn’t think it was possible but they played worse, so there will be a whole new lineup come Thursday night (against Cumberland Gap),” Henry said.