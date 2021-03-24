- Advertisement -
Soccer: Oneida rolls to 7-3 win over Seymour

By Independent Herald

Oneida freshman Mason Keeton attempts a shot during the Indians’ game against First Baptist Academy on March 16, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

SEYMOUR — Oneida came up on the short end of a pair of games in Sevier County over the weekend. So when the Indians made a return trip to the foothills of the Smokies on Tuesday (March 23), they exorcised some frustration at the expense of Seymour, jumping to a 7-1 lead before clearing the bench and cruising to a 7-3 win.

Senior Danner Keeton scored four more goals to add to his rapidly growing season total, while junior Gabe Hacker and freshmen Reice Kennedy and Nick Gilbert each scored goals, as well.

Keeton and Hacker turned out to be a lethal combination for the Indians. Keeton scored the first two goals of the game, with Hacker assisting each of them, to give his team a quick 2-0 lead.

Then Keeton returned the favor, assisting a goal by Hacker to put the Indians up 3-0.

Gilbert scored his first career goal on an assist by sophomore Sam Bell to make the score 4-0, before Hacker assisted yet another goal by Keeton to give the Indians a 5-1 lead at the half.

The second half started with a familiar scene: Hacker assisting Keeton. The Indians led 6-1 at that point, before Kennedy scored off an assist by Keeton to put Oneida up 7-1 with 15 minutes left to play.

The Indians went deep into their bench in the waning minutes of the contest, giving everyone an opportunity to play.

“We gave up two late goals, but that’s okay,” Oneida coach Derek Keeton said. “I was very pleased with the improvement of our defense. I felt like the experience this past weekend in Gatlinburg really helped us to be better in communication back there tonight.”

Keeton applauded the chemistry of his offensive leaders, Keeton and Hacker.

“Gabe and Danner had really good chemistry tonight and it’s starting to become contagious for the rest of the team,” he said.

Keeton also applauded the play of his freshmen.

“It was good to see Reice Kennedy and Nick Gilbert get their first goals,” he said.

“When you look into the region this was a very good win,” Keeton added. “We are young and inexperienced in some places which makes each game a little different and surprising to coach at times, but this is a fun team to coach.”

