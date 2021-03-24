- Advertisement -
Slight risk of severe weather on Thursday

By Ben Garrett

Thursday looks to be a bumpy day in the weather department, with a strong low pressure system bringing a threat of severe weather to much of the Southeast, including East Tennessee.

As is so often the case, and as was the case last week, the greatest threat of severe weather is to the southwest of the northern Cumberland Plateau. In fact, the NWS’s Storm Prediction Center is zeroing in on almost the same exact area as last week for the greatest impact from severe thunderstorms on Thursday. A “moderate risk” for severe weather has been issued for parts of Mississippi, Alabama and southwestern Tennessee, including the Memphis area. An “enhanced risk” for severe weather extends as far northeast as Nashville and Murfreesboro, and much of the rest of East Tennessee, including the northern plateau and the Knoxville area, are in a “slight risk” for severe weather.

Understanding ‘Slight Risk’: A “slight risk” is the second rung on the Storm Prediction Center’s five-step risk assessment ladder for severe weather. It begins with “marginal risk” and tops out with “high risk.” In terms of probability, a “slight risk” means that there is a 15% chance for severe weather.

Ahead of the system: Breezy conditions will persist today with temperatures getting into the 70s this afternoon. Winds pick up tomorrow, with gusts in excess of 20 mph — and perhaps in excess of 30 mph. There isn’t currently a wind advisory in place for the northern plateau region for tomorrow, but that could change; the mountains of East Tennessee are under a High Wind Warning beginning at noon on Thursday.

Tomorrow specifically: To the southwest, where the “moderate risk” for severe weather is in place, the SPC says to expect several tornadoes, some of which could be strong, along with large hail and severe wind gusts.

In Middle Tennessee, where there’s an “enhanced risk” for severe weather, the NWS in Nashville says that severe wind gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible, along with golfball-sized hail and a threat of tornadoes.

Here in East Tennessee, the NWS in Morristown says that damaging winds are the primary threat, but also says that a tornado or two will be possible.

As for probabilities, the SPC forecast has a 15% chance for damaging winds and a 5% chance for tornadoes here on the northern plateau.

Heavy rain: While the severe weather threat will increase through the afternoon and evening hours, rain — and possibly thunderstorms — will be around through much of the day and night, and could be heavy at times. There is a threat for isolated flash flooding here on the northern plateau.

Timing: The timing of the severe weather threat is still very uncertain, and will depend on the exact track of the low pressure system and its speed. There is first a question of whether discrete cells that develop ahead of the main line of storms will advance far enough north and east to impact the northern plateau. That seems to be a low probability, but not a non-existent threat. Then, there’s a question of the timing of a line of storms that is likely to develop ahead of an approaching cold front, during the overnight hours.

The most likely progression of our weather is this: A round of rain and potential thunderstorms during the morning and perhaps the early afternoon hours, followed by a break in the action before a weakening squall line arrives at some point Thursday night. While this line of storms may be “weakening,” some embedded circulation that could spawn short-lived tornadoes isn’t out of the question, but the greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts absent circulation.

The timing should become much clearer by Thursday morning.

How to prepare: The best way to prepare for any potential severe weather episode is to be vigilant. If you’re going to be out and about, keep an eye on the forecast. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts (in case of a power outage or cellular communications disruptions). A mobile phone and a battery-powered NOAA weather radio will suffice. Have a plan in place for what to do if severe weather is imminent. That includes identifying a place inside your home as a safe shelter. If you live in a mobile home, consider finding an alternative place to stay if severe weather begins to impact the area.

Further out: More heavy rain appears likely this weekend, which could lead to another round of potential flooding issues.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
