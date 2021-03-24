Mike Marlar to make Nascar Cup Series debut at Bristol

Nascar history will be made at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, and Scott County’s Mike Marlar plans to be a part of it.

The Winfield Warrior will attempt to make his Nascar Cup Series debut at the world’s most famous half-mile on Sunday, competing against the top drivers on the Nascar circuit — like Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Newman, Denny Hamlin and others.

Ordinarily the Food City 500, sponsored by the K-VA-T Food Stores brand that is headquartered in the Tri-Cities, the Bristol race is one of the most anticipated of the season for the Nascar Cup Series.

But this year’s race will be different. Bristol Motor Speedway’s racing surface has been converted from concrete to dirt for this weekend’s event. It will mark the first time since 1970 that the Nascar Cup Series has raced on dirt.

The Food City Dirt Race will begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Qualifying will be Saturday — and, like the race itself, qualifying will be different.

In a nod to the roots of dirt racing, Nascar will use qualifying heats to determine the lineup. The four heat races will be held Saturday afternoon, each consisting of 10 drivers. There will be two 50-minute practice sessions on Friday.

Marlar will drive the No. 66 car owned by MBM Motorsports. He’ll be sponsored by liftkits4less.com, and his crew chief will be Clinton Cram.

“This is such a cool opportunity for me being a dirt racer from East Tennessee being able to compete in the top series of Nascar at Bristol,” Marlar told Speed Sport earlier this month.

His dirt racing roots will give Marlar a leg up this weekend. He won the World of Outlaws championship in 2018 and has numerous dirt track victories to his name. But he’s far from the only Nascar driver with dirt roots. Kyle Larson, who won at Las Vegas earlier this season and is currently second in the points standings after recording five Top 10 finishes in six starts, is considered a favorite at Bristol.

Sunday’s race will be televised on Fox.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s event won’t be the only time Marlar climbs behind the wheel this weekend. He’ll also participate in Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol. He’ll drive the No. 56 race truck owned by Hill Motorsports.

Marlar made his truck series debut in 2019, driving from a 23rd starting position to a fourth place finish at Eldora.

Saturday’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will begin at 4 p.m., with qualifying heats held earlier in the day.