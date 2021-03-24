Huntsville Pool will open for Summer 2021

HUNTSVILLE — In the latest sign that life is returning to normal as the coronavirus pandemic wanes, the Town of Huntsville announced Wednesday that its municipal swimming pool will be open this summer.

Lindsay Terry, an administrative assistant for the town, said that the town is already booking parties for the 2021 pool season. The cost is $75 per hour with a two-hour minimum, and interested persons can call 663-3471 to book an available date and time.

A single day pass is $3, and the town is also offering season passes for $45, or family season passes (good for four) for $150.

The pool was closed in 2020 due to the covid pandemic. The Bandy Creek Pool in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area — Scott County’s only other public swimming pool — was also closed in 2020.