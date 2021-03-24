Baseball: Oneida rallies for 7-4 win over Coalfield

COALFIELD — This time, Oneida would not be denied.

For a second consecutive evening, the Indians found themselves down big against Coalfield. But after the Yellow Jackets somehow managed to work themselves out of multiple jams and hang on for the narrowest of wins on Monday, the Indians picked up the season split on Tuesday by battling back for a 7-4 road win.

Trailing 4-1 after four innings, Oneida scored two runs in each of the final three innings, taking the lead in the sixth and then adding two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.

As it turned out, the extra runs weren’t needed.

After Coalfield scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-1 lead, Oneida’s Cole Cross sat down 18 of the last 19 batters that he faced and retired 13 in a row to end the game.

Cross got better as the game progressed. He struck out five of the last six batters that he faced, and finished the game with 11 Ks, while giving up three hits and one earned run.

Blaine Shepherd and Hunter Shoemaker each finished with two RBIs and a run scored for Oneida, helping to power the Indians’ offense. Shoemaker started Oneida’s rally by going yard in the top of the fourth. His two-run home run cut Coalfield’s lead to 4-3, after Shepherd had started the inning with a leadoff single.

The Indians took the lead in the top of the fifth, when Shepherd connected on a two-out, two-run single to score Colten Daugherty and McLorne Love. At that point, Coalfield chose to intentionally walk Shoemaker to prevent further damage.

Oneida took control of the game in the top of the final inning, with Cross scoring after getting aboard on an error. Peyton Smart had an RBI single to drive home Todd Derek Ryon, giving the Indians a 7-4 lead.

Any hopes Coalfield might have had of a comeback were snuffed out when Cross struck out three straight batters in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.