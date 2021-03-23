- Advertisement -
Updated:

Oneida woman accused of eating drugs in effort to avoid arrest

By Independent Herald

An Oneida woman accused of selling marijuana has also been charged with tampering with evidence after allegedly attempting to eat the drugs in her possession to avoid arrest.

Tera Maddox, 35, of Oneida, was arrested Tuesday, March 16, by Oneida Police Department officers after her vehicle broke down on Alberta Street.

According to a warrant filed by OPD Officer Kyler King, he was on patrol when he noticed Maddox’s disabled vehicle and stopped to assist her. Maddox allegedly told King that she might have an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.

At that point, King asked Maddox to step out of the vehicle and, according to the warrant, she was rummaging in a container and took a bag out of the container and started eating it.

Allegedly, there were two pipes and two bags of marijuana — weighing 12.15 grams — in the container.

Maddox allegedly told officers that she ate the bag because “she was scared of getting in trouble for it.”

The woman also allegedly told officers that she had the marijuana because she was selling it to save money to buy a car.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
