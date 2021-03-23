Conversations With Pastors: First Baptist Church of Oneida’s Sean Lee

IH: The coronavirus pandemic has had a big impact on churches. Now there is a concern by some that people have gotten too complacent with sitting at home and watching a live stream of the services. Do you think that’s an issue, or as the virus goes away will people come back to church, maybe even more enthusiastically than before because they’ve missed the fellowship? SL: People want to be catered to. It’s so easy to fry your sausage, get in your pajamas and watch your favorite preacher on YouTube. I see it as something that’s going to be detrimental to the life of the church unless people have good disciplinary habits and come back. The first Sunday we came back, we had around 180. I really feel like this church ought to be running 400 or 500. I know the demographics and where we’re located. I know we have a lot of other churches and I’m glad to partner with them. But there’s a lot of unchurched people in Scott County. There might still be some stereotypical thoughts about how that’s the “big white church in town” or you gotta wear a suit. I want you to know, and I hope you’ll let people know, we have no dress code here. All those myths…things change over time. I’m not saying all change is good, but some change is good. You don’t have to wear a suit and tie here. I will love you no matter what you wear. I tell our folks to invite people, let them be their guests, meet them in the parking lot and usher them in. Because if you don’t go to church, the Greek columns and the brick, it can be intimidating. For us who have been in church, we don’t see that. But we want to understand that we want a welcoming environment. Not every- body in the Bible Belt grew up in a Baptist church or a Pentecostal church or a Church of God. It’s new to them.

So, yes, I think it’s going to hurt us. But here’s the thing: It’s kinda like distance learning. I hate distance learning. I want to see you, look at you, fist-bump, hug you, whatever. Fellowship cannot be replaced by online stuff. It’s this whole thing of being in person, and there’s something about when the church gathers and we’re all under the same roof, and the preaching of the word, and the singing and the praying and all of that, there’s something about that element there that you don’t get when you’re at home on the iPad. I’m telling you, life is all about relationships and I feel like we need to do better jobs in our churches with establishing relationships. If people aren’t careful, they’re just going to stay at home and be content.

IH: You mentioned unchurched people. We think of Scott County as being an overwhelmingly religious community, and it is — most people identify as Christian. But there was a statistic that a preacher presented to us earlier in this series, where a study had found that something like fewer than 15% of the population in Scott County attend church regularly. Would that surprise you, and how do we fix that? SL: It does not surprise me, because this is the kind of communities that I’ve lived in and have done demographic studies. How do you fix it? That’s a great question. I’m going to tell you what the director of missions for our association told me. I’m just an honest, straight shooter. So don’t be taken aback by anything I tell you. I’m not going to sugar-coat it. But what we need to do, in this county, based on my eight months, is celebrate what we have in common as different churches, put aside the petty differences, and work together. I don’t see a cooperative spirit in our churches. Every church is doing it’s own little thing. I live on Coopertown, directly between New Haven and Black Oak. I have met James Roberts (pastor at New Haven), I have definitely met Kyle Keeton (pastor at Black Oak) and I’m friends with both of them. I’m good friends with Steve (Hodges, pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church). I’ve met Chris (Sewell) at Winfield. I’m trying to get acclimated to my brothers and would gladly meet with any pastors. But a big weakness in any association and in churches in general is that pastors are lone rangers. We do our own thing. If we’re not a catalyst, or a thermostat, if we don’t set the temperature, the team work ain’t gonna make the dream work. We’ve got to get together and work together for the glory of the kingdom.

When I go places where I’ve got full freedom, I’m Billy Baptist. I’ll give you my Baptist beliefs. When I go to places that are non-denominational, I’ll use language that doesn’t rub people the wrong way. When I go to a King James-only church, I take my New King James and I set it aside and I use my King James, you know? I’m a cultural architect looking at all these pieces of the puzzle, and I think some of my petty preferences can be put aside for the bigger goal, and that’s teamwork. How do you do it? I feel like churches have to start working together. I feel like we’re just isolated little ministries, but what if we started connecting the dots? It’s a challenge. You have to have guys that aren’t on their high horse and think they know everything. I don’t know everything. There are older men that are teaching me and younger men that are teaching me. I think a teachable spirit, a spirit of humility, and just teamwork. We need to practice on teamwork.