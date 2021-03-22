- Advertisement -
Updated:

Tennessee to expand covid vaccinations to all adults by April 5

By Independent Herald

NASHVILLE — All Tennesseans ages 16 or older will be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations no later than April 5, Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday, and some counties will begin offering vaccinations for all adults within the next few days.

Currently, Tennessee is in Phase 2 of its vaccination process, meaning all adults with comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease or COPD are eligible, as are workers in certain infrastructure fields such as social service, public transit, telecommunications, food production, corrections and public infrastructure. As for age-based vaccinations, ages 55 and up are eligible as of Monday. But Lee said the eligibility guidelines will soon end.

“The federal government has asked us to make sure every adult can receive access by May 1, and Tennessee will beat that deadline,” Lee said.

As of Sunday, a total of 2,818 Scott Countians — or about 13% of the local population — had been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. About 36% of the population in Scott County has been partially vaccinated.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

