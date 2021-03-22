- Advertisement -
Updated:

Soccer: Scott blasts Clinton, 9-4

By Independent Herald

Scott High senior Eli Storey works the ball along the sideline during a 9-4 win over Clinton at John John Yancey Memorial Park on Monday, March 22, 2021 | Ben Garrett/IH

HUNTSVILLE — In its season opener at Austin-East six days earlier, Scott High was shut out of the goal in an 8-0 loss.

There would be no shutout in Monday’s home opener against Clinton. The Highlanders started slow offensively, then put seven goals on the board in the second half to roll to a 9-4 win over the Dragons at John John Yancey Memorial Park.

Two players — senior Eli Storey and sophomore Conner Stanley — had hat tricks, each scoring three goals. Three other players scored for the Highlanders: junior Kristian Obrusanszki and freshmen Skye Babb and Hugo Henry.

The Highlanders led 2-1 at halftime, with Babb breaking a 1-1 tie in the final minutes of the half. Then they built a 7-2 lead in the second half before coasting to the win.

Storey got the scoring started with a penalty kick. The Highlanders were awarded three penalty kicks in the game, as Clinton was called for over-aggressive play in the box on multiple occasions. The first PK was on a yellow card, and gave the Highlanders a 1-0 lead.

Clinton answered by scoring on a follow-up, and it appeared that’s how things would stand until halftime. However, Babb scored his first career goal late to give the Highlanders the 2-1 halftime advantage.

It didn’t take long to get things started in the second half. Storey scored on a high shot that was beyond the keeper’s reach early in the second half. Then Stanley scored on a follow-up to make it 4-1.

Clinton answered quickly to cut the deficit to 4-2, but Stanley built the lead back to three with a soft touch past the keeper.

Obrusanszki used nifty footwork to score later in the second half, followed by Stanley’s third goal of the night on a PK, giving the Highlanders a 7-2 lead.

Clinton scored back-to-back goals late in the game, but Henry’s first career goal ended any hopes of a late comeback. Finally, Storey scored his third goal of the night on a follow-up in the closing seconds.

Despite the win, Scott head coach Eric Henry wasn’t too thrilled with his team.

“It was disappointing in a few areas tonight,” Henry said. “I have to keep it fresh in my mind that we’re only on game two. My first sub off the bench is a freshman, I’ve already got three in the game, and there could easily be five freshmen starting. (But) when I get upset, it’s at my upperclassmen. That’s who I was yelling at tonight tonight. I don’t think I should have to get onto you when you’ve been here four years to get you to do what we’re supposed to do.”

But, Henry added, “We did play more aggressive tonight. We made too many mistakes and gave up four goals. Most of those are on the defenders. But we opened up the offense a little bit. We played better.”

The game came with a cost for the Highlanders. Junior Josiah Fladie left with a knee injury in the first half and did not return. Fladie is one of Scott’s key people in the front. His status wasn’t immediately clear, but Henry called the injury “concerning.”

 

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
