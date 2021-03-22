Scott County’s unemployment rate drops out of the state’s top 10

Scott County spent just two months among the state’s Top 10 counties for unemployment before dropping off that dubious list.

According to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, Scott County’s unemployment rate for February was 6.5%, down a full percentage point from January.

Scott County was part of a statewide trend that saw jobless rates decrease in 78 of 95 counties.

The current unemployment rate is based on an estimated work force of 8,229, of which 7,694 are employed and 535 are unemployed.

Despite the unemployment rate decrease, there are fewer Scott Countians listed as employed now than in December, when the state estimated that there were 7,842 Scott Countians employed. As recently as November, there were 8,085 Scott Countians employed.

The state’s highest unemployment rate in February was Cocke County, at 8.5%, followed closely by Lake County at 4.4%. The state’s 10 highest unemployment rates are now scattered throughout the state. Hardeman County has an unemployment rate of 7.8%, followed by Shelby, McNairy and Perry counties at 7.7%, Bledsoe County at 7.6%, Unicoi County at 7.5%, Sevier County at 7.3% and Rhea County at 7.2%.

On the other end of the spectrum, the state’s 10 lowest unemployment rates are all found within the Nashville metropolitan area, with the exception of Moore County in south-central Tennessee.

Moore County has the state’s second-lowest unemployment rate at 3.8%, trailing Williamson County’s 3.2%.

Cheatham County has a jobless rate of 3.9%, followed closely by Wilson County at 4.0% and Dickson, Smith and Robertson counties at 4.1%. The unemployment rate is 4.2% in Rutherford, Sumner and Hickman counties.

Closer to home, the unemployment rate in Anderson County is 5.0%, down from 5.3% in January. In Campbell County, the unemployment rate was unchanged in February, at 6.3%. The jobless rate in Fentress County dropped 1.1 points to 5.5%. In Morgan County, the jobless rate was unchanged at 6.2%. And in Pickett County, joblessness was down half a point to 5.3%.

Among the state’s major metropolitan areas, Nashville had the lowest unemployment rate at 4.7%, followed by Knoxville at 5.0%, Chattanooga at 5.1% and Memphis at 6.9%.