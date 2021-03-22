- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Scott County's unemployment rate drops out of the state's top 10
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Scott County’s unemployment rate drops out of the state’s top 10

By Independent Herald

Scott County spent just two months among the state’s Top 10 counties for unemployment before dropping off that dubious list.

According to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, Scott County’s unemployment rate for February was 6.5%, down a full percentage point from January.

Scott County was part of a statewide trend that saw jobless rates decrease in 78 of 95 counties.

The current unemployment rate is based on an estimated work force of 8,229, of which 7,694 are employed and 535 are unemployed.

Despite the unemployment rate decrease, there are fewer Scott Countians listed as employed now than in December, when the state estimated that there were 7,842 Scott Countians employed. As recently as November, there were 8,085 Scott Countians employed.

The state’s highest unemployment rate in February was Cocke County, at 8.5%, followed closely by Lake County at 4.4%. The state’s 10 highest unemployment rates are now scattered throughout the state. Hardeman County has an unemployment rate of 7.8%, followed by Shelby, McNairy and Perry counties at 7.7%, Bledsoe County at 7.6%, Unicoi County at 7.5%, Sevier County at 7.3% and Rhea County at 7.2%.

On the other end of the spectrum, the state’s 10 lowest unemployment rates are all found within the Nashville metropolitan area, with the exception of Moore County in south-central Tennessee.

Moore County has the state’s second-lowest unemployment rate at 3.8%, trailing Williamson County’s 3.2%.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Cheatham County has a jobless rate of 3.9%, followed closely by Wilson County at 4.0% and Dickson, Smith and Robertson counties at 4.1%. The unemployment rate is 4.2% in Rutherford, Sumner and Hickman counties.

Closer to home, the unemployment rate in Anderson County is 5.0%, down from 5.3% in January. In Campbell County, the unemployment rate was unchanged in February, at 6.3%. The jobless rate in Fentress County dropped 1.1 points to 5.5%. In Morgan County, the jobless rate was unchanged at 6.2%. And in Pickett County, joblessness was down half a point to 5.3%.

Among the state’s major metropolitan areas, Nashville had the lowest unemployment rate at 4.7%, followed by Knoxville at 5.0%, Chattanooga at 5.1% and Memphis at 6.9%.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,789FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

PEC awards STEM grants to Oneida Middle School

Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Plateau Electric Cooperative and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization), recently awarded Oneida Middle School $1,000.00...
Read more
Local News

Plateau Electric offers scholarships for RSCC students

Independent Herald - 0
Plateau Electric Cooperative is offering four $1,000.00 scholarships to graduating seniors who are attending Roane State Community College full time beginning the fall semester...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s unemployment rate drops out of the state’s top 10

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County spent just two months among the state's Top 10 counties for unemployment before dropping off that dubious list. According to the TN Dept....
Read more
Local News

Tennessee to expand covid vaccinations to all adults by April 5

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — All Tennesseans ages 16 or older will be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations no later than April 5, Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday,...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

PEC awards STEM grants to Oneida Middle School

Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Plateau Electric Cooperative and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization), recently awarded Oneida Middle School $1,000.00...
Read more
Local News

Plateau Electric offers scholarships for RSCC students

Independent Herald - 0
Plateau Electric Cooperative is offering four $1,000.00 scholarships to graduating seniors who are attending Roane State Community College full time beginning the fall semester...
Read more
Local News

Tennessee to expand covid vaccinations to all adults by April 5

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — All Tennesseans ages 16 or older will be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations no later than April 5, Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday,...
Read more
Local News

Jacksboro man charged with theft of vehicle in Oneida

Independent Herald - 0
A Campbell County man has been charged locally with theft of a motor vehicle. Christopher B. Shears, 30, of Jacksboro, was taken into custody on...
Read more
Local News

East TN covid hospitalizations and Knoxville’s numbers continue to drop

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — There are now fewer than 1,000 active coronavirus cases in Knox County, and the number of East Tennesseans hospitalized by the virus...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Jacksboro man charged with theft of vehicle in Oneida

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A Campbell County man has been charged locally with theft of a motor vehicle. Christopher B. Shears, 30, of Jacksboro, was taken into custody on...
Read more

Hike of the Week: Northrup Falls

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 1.3 miles Elevation Gain: 111 ft. Difficulty: Easy Trailhead: Colditz Cove Features: Waterfall Almost as soon as you enter the hemlock forest that shrouds the Big Branch Creek...
Read more

Scott County’s unemployment rate drops out of the state’s top 10

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County spent just two months among the state's Top 10 counties for unemployment before dropping off that dubious list. According to the TN Dept....
Read more

Latest News

PEC awards STEM grants to Oneida Middle School

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Plateau Electric Cooperative and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization), recently awarded Oneida Middle School $1,000.00...
Read more

Plateau Electric offers scholarships for RSCC students

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Plateau Electric Cooperative is offering four $1,000.00 scholarships to graduating seniors who are attending Roane State Community College full time beginning the fall semester...
Read more

Scott County’s unemployment rate drops out of the state’s top 10

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County spent just two months among the state's Top 10 counties for unemployment before dropping off that dubious list. According to the TN Dept....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN