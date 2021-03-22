Plateau Electric offers scholarships for RSCC students

Plateau Electric Cooperative is offering four $1,000.00 scholarships to graduating seniors who are attending Roane State Community College full time beginning the fall semester following graduation.

Each area high school will have one scholarship awarded at Senior Night. Information can be picked up at the Guidance office at each school (Central High, Oneida, Scott County, and Sunbright High).

“This is a great opportunity for PEC to assist deserving students to further their education”, said Dave Cross, PEC CEO. “Roane State is a great asset to our community and we are pleased to continue this partnership with them through this scholarship.”

If you have further questions, contact Jacob Billingsley at 423-569-8591, or see your guidance counselor.