- Advertisement -
Home News Local News PEC awards STEM grants to Oneida Middle School
NewsLocal News
Updated:

PEC awards STEM grants to Oneida Middle School

By Independent Herald

The Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Plateau Electric Cooperative and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization), recently awarded Oneida Middle School $1,000.00 for a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education project.

The grant award is a part of $800,000 in competitive STEM grants awarded to nearly 200 schools across TVA’s seven-state service territory.

“Mrs. Stephens is always engaging her students in hands-on and innovative STEM activities,” said, Kelly Posey-Chitwood Principal of Oneida Middle. “She is dedicated to helping her students find a love for learning.”

“This is a great opportunity for our local schools and teachers to purchase some additional supplies and materials that they normally would not be able to purchase,” said Dave Cross PEC CEO.  “We are pleased to work with TVA and this will have a lasting impact on our students and our community as a whole.”

The competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 and preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem solving as well as pandemic related projects. Schools who receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,789FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

PEC awards STEM grants to Oneida Middle School

Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Plateau Electric Cooperative and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization), recently awarded Oneida Middle School $1,000.00...
Read more
Local News

Plateau Electric offers scholarships for RSCC students

Independent Herald - 0
Plateau Electric Cooperative is offering four $1,000.00 scholarships to graduating seniors who are attending Roane State Community College full time beginning the fall semester...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s unemployment rate drops out of the state’s top 10

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County spent just two months among the state's Top 10 counties for unemployment before dropping off that dubious list. According to the TN Dept....
Read more
Local News

Tennessee to expand covid vaccinations to all adults by April 5

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — All Tennesseans ages 16 or older will be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations no later than April 5, Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday,...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Plateau Electric offers scholarships for RSCC students

Independent Herald - 0
Plateau Electric Cooperative is offering four $1,000.00 scholarships to graduating seniors who are attending Roane State Community College full time beginning the fall semester...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s unemployment rate drops out of the state’s top 10

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County spent just two months among the state's Top 10 counties for unemployment before dropping off that dubious list. According to the TN Dept....
Read more
Local News

Tennessee to expand covid vaccinations to all adults by April 5

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — All Tennesseans ages 16 or older will be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations no later than April 5, Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday,...
Read more
Local News

Jacksboro man charged with theft of vehicle in Oneida

Independent Herald - 0
A Campbell County man has been charged locally with theft of a motor vehicle. Christopher B. Shears, 30, of Jacksboro, was taken into custody on...
Read more
Local News

East TN covid hospitalizations and Knoxville’s numbers continue to drop

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — There are now fewer than 1,000 active coronavirus cases in Knox County, and the number of East Tennesseans hospitalized by the virus...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Gusty winds prevail ahead of approaching cold front

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
Winds are expected to become more blustery Thursday afternoon as a cold front approaches the region, bringing with it another round of showers and...
Read more

East TN covid hospitalizations and Knoxville’s numbers continue to drop

Local News Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — There are now fewer than 1,000 active coronavirus cases in Knox County, and the number of East Tennesseans hospitalized by the virus...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: Strong storms possible Wednesday night

Weather Ben Garrett - 0
A beautiful day is in store on Tuesday, with temperatures approaching 70 degrees and quite a bit of sunshine. But the rain threat returns...
Read more

Latest News

PEC awards STEM grants to Oneida Middle School

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Plateau Electric Cooperative and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization), recently awarded Oneida Middle School $1,000.00...
Read more

Plateau Electric offers scholarships for RSCC students

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Plateau Electric Cooperative is offering four $1,000.00 scholarships to graduating seniors who are attending Roane State Community College full time beginning the fall semester...
Read more

Scott County’s unemployment rate drops out of the state’s top 10

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County spent just two months among the state's Top 10 counties for unemployment before dropping off that dubious list. According to the TN Dept....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN