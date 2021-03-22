PEC awards STEM grants to Oneida Middle School

The Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Plateau Electric Cooperative and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization), recently awarded Oneida Middle School $1,000.00 for a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education project.

The grant award is a part of $800,000 in competitive STEM grants awarded to nearly 200 schools across TVA’s seven-state service territory.

“Mrs. Stephens is always engaging her students in hands-on and innovative STEM activities,” said, Kelly Posey-Chitwood Principal of Oneida Middle. “She is dedicated to helping her students find a love for learning.”

“This is a great opportunity for our local schools and teachers to purchase some additional supplies and materials that they normally would not be able to purchase,” said Dave Cross PEC CEO. “We are pleased to work with TVA and this will have a lasting impact on our students and our community as a whole.”

The competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 and preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem solving as well as pandemic related projects. Schools who receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.