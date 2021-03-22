Oneida’s rally comes up short against Coalfield

Oneida’s attempt to rally from an early 3-0 deficit against Coalfield on Monday came up a little short, as the Yellow Jackets left Bear Creek with a 3-2 win over the Indians in a key District 4-A showdown.

The Yellow Jackets jumped to a 3-0 lead after the first two innings, then held on for the razor-thin win after the Indians scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Hunter Shoemaker and Cole Cross each had RBIs for Oneida, scoring Colten Daugherty and Blaine Shepherd.

Shepherd went all the way on the mound for Oneida, giving up seven hits and one earned run while striking out two.

Coalfield pitcher Cole Hines had a big game, striking out 11 of the 27 batters he faced over six and a third innings.

Down 3-0, Oneida’s offense came to life in the bottom of the fourth. Daugherty led things off with a walk, and quickly advanced to third on a single by Shepherd. He would score on a pop fly to right field by Shoemaker, and Oneida cut the lead to 1-0 with the tying run aboard with still no outs.

Oneida scored a second run on a sacrifice to center field by Cross, which brought Shepherd home. The Indians then loaded the bases when Todd Derek Ryon and Caden Rector walked, but Coalfield was able to get out of the jam with a strikeout third out.

Oneida got the would-be winning run aboard in the bottom of the seventh, with Peyton Smart reaching base on an error and McLorne Love turning in a single. But with Smart — who represented the tying run — stranded on third base, Coalfield was able to record two straight outs to end the game.

The two teams will rematch on Tuesday in Coalfield.