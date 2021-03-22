Hike of the Week: JD Burke Cabin at Big South Fork

Distance: 5.0 miles

Elevation Gain: Minimal

Difficulty: Moderate

Trailhead: Station Camp

Features: History

The third hike of the Twenty Week Hiking Challenge earns the first “moderate” difficulty rating of the challenge, only because of its length.

At 5.0 miles, the hike to the JD Burke Cabin on the Big South Fork River is considerably longer than either of the first two hikes to Split Bow Arch and Northrup Falls. But, step for step, this week’s hike is the easiest thus far, featuring almost no elevation gain.

In fact, without rocks and steps, the most challenging part of this week’s hike is dodging the muddy spots along the trail. This is the first (and will be one of only two) hike of the challenge to feature an equestrian trail, which means a bit more mud than the previous two hikes. But, that’s not a game-changer; the muddy spots are easily dodged — in fact, equestrian riders have already made their own paths around most of the muddy areas.

The hike is an easy stroll along the Big South Fork River from the Station Camp River Access downstream to the JD Burke Cabin by way of the Big Island Loop Trail. It’s an in-and-out hike, with the Burke cabin being the main feature.

The Burke Cabin must seem like quite an oddity to hikers and trail-riders who stumble upon it without knowing it exists. It’s an old cabin that’s quite literally in the middle of nowhere, perched on a hillside overlooking the trail and with thousands of signatures scrawled on its walls.

The cabin is treasured by horseback riders, though. They keep it repaired and use it as an unmapped backcountry camp on a first-come, first-serve basis. While it’s not considered culturally significant by the National Park Service and, thus, doesn’t appear on any map, the cabin is a part of both this region’s history and its lore.

The cabin dates back to 1972, when JD Burke and James Anderson began construction on their river-side home. Burke told the Independent Herald in a 2014 interview that the concrete was hauled in via cement trucks, and Lumber King took a load of metal sheeting into the gorge by way of Big Island Road, but the rest of the materials were hauled in by Jeep.

It just so happened that the popular canoe races on the Big South Fork River had just taken place, and the Scott County Road Department had Big Island Road in pretty good shape. That was unusual; while the road was maintained from Station Camp Road to the edge of the gorge, it was not typically graded on down the hill to the river. The waning residents of the No Business community were known to leave their vehicles parked at the top of the gorge during the long winter months.

Burke built the cabin — which featured a wrap-around porch and a large sandstone fireplace — as a hunting and fishing getaway, but also as a retreat for his family.

“Me and my family would go down and stay a week at a time,” he said. “I’d work and my wife would go down there, and I would drive out to work while she stayed down there.”

The cabin stood on a 3-acre tract of land that Burke owned at the mouth of a small stream feeding into the river. And, for nearly a decade, the cabin saw lots of use.

“Sometimes James Anderson and his family would stay a week when I didn’t, then we’d stay a week when they didn’t, and different people would come and borrow the key and use it,” Burke said.

It all ended in 1981, when the federal government came calling. The U.S. Corps of Engineers was buying up lands on either side of the river to create what would become the 125,000-acre Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area.

Burke will be the first to say that he misses the cabin. “I’ve thought about it here recently since I retired,” he said in 2014. “I just thought about all the times I could spend down there if I still had it. That’s really what we fixed it for — for after we retired, so we could have a place to get out and stay. But it didn’t work out that way.”

But with the creation of the national park, the Burke Cabin lives on. It’s one of only a handful of dwellings that remain in the Big South Fork ­— along with the buildings at Charit Creek Lodge, the Oscar Blevins Farm, the John Litton Farm and the Lorna Blevins Farm. At about 2.5 miles from the nearest vehicle access at Station Camp, the Burke cabin is the most remote of them all. And that makes a hike in to see it well worth the effort.

Getting There: From Oneida, take Coopertown Road west to Station Camp Road, and continue on Station Camp Road until it ends at the Big South Fork River. The Big Island Loop Trail leaves the road at the north end of the parking lot, just past the river crossing. You’ll pass a large campsite and a gate at the start of the trail.

Fun Fact: The JD Burke Cabin has been an on-again, off-again target for removal by the National Park Service. In fact, a former administrator of the Big South Fork NRRA said in an interview with the Independent Herald in 2003 that the cabin would eventually be destroyed because of the detrimental environmental impact caused by humans who lodge at the cabin. The BSF’s management plan, released that same year, calls for the cabin to be removed. So far, though, it hasn’t been.

Make It Better: If you’re hiking in pairs (or more), park a second vehicle at the end of Big Island Road at the top of the gorge. Big Island Road turns off Station Camp Road before the road begins its descent in to the gorge. Big Island Road was the way into No Business Creek from the east side of the river during civilization days here, and it’s the way Burke used a Jeep and trailer to haul in supplies for his cabin. These days, vehicular access is stopped before the road begins to descend into the gorge. The remainder of the road to the river is maintained by the National Park Service as an administrative access road. Start your hike at the end of Big Island Road and hike into the gorge, then turn upstream to continue towards the Burke Cabin and Station Camp. As a point-to-point hike from Big Island Road to Station Camp, the hike would be about 4.0 miles, with no elevation gain.

Look For: As you near the mouth of Parch Corn Creek (which empties into the Big South Fork on its west side about eight-tenths of a mile downstream from Station Camp), you’ll begin to notice large piles of moss-covered stone on the right side of the trail. These rock piles will become more frequent beyond Parch Corn Creek. They’re remnants of farming days along the BSF River. Farmers piled the stones to clear the river bottom and the lower benches of the gorge to plant their crops and pasture their livestock. Also look for a more recent remnant of civilization: the carcass of an old Ford automobile, turned onto its top and left to rust along the trail.

Be Careful For: There are several muddy areas along the trail, and a couple of areas where streams cross the trail or even flow along the trail for a short distance. Avoiding the mud and water isn’t an impossibility, however.

Share the Adventure: Tag your photos on Facebook and Instagram, #20WeekHikingChallenge, for an opportunity to win prizes (please be sure your post privacy is set to public in order to be eligible for a drawing; otherwise, we may not be able to see the pictures).

Remember To: Please remember to take your trash with you when you leave the trail, and consider packing out anyone else’s trash you might come across. Remember the adventurer’s creed: “Leave only footprints; take only memories.”