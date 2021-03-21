‘I really like this team’: Smokey Mt. Cup appearance will make Indians better, Keeton says

Oneida came up on the short end of two games this weekend in Gatlinburg, but the Indians’ appearance at the Smokey Mountain Cup will make them better, their coach said.

Oneida fell to Class AA Seymour on Saturday, 6-3, and followed that up with a 3-2 loss to Class AAA Heritage on Sunday in a pair of games played at Rocky Top Sports Complex.

“This weekend was tough not winning but we really learned a lot about our team,” Oneida coach Derek Keeton said. “It was fun.”

The Indians spent the weekend in Gatlinburg, with Shawn West leading a team devotional on Sunday morning before the second game at the Smoky Mountain Cup. Oneida hadn’t played particularly well in the first game, especially in the first half, falling behind 5-1 at the intermission against a strong Seymour squad.

But Sunday was a different story, as the Indians battled Heritage toe-to-toe before the Mountaineers found the back of the net with six minutes remaining to break a 2-2 deadlock and ultimately win the game.

“We played much better today,” Keeton said. “It was a very physical game.”

Oneida senior Danner Keeton scored two goals in the first half of Sunday’s game — his fourth and fifth of the season through three games — to help the Indians to a 2-2 tie. One of the goals came on a penalty kick and the other on a direct kick.

- Story Continues Below -

The game remained tied until the six-minute mark of the second half, when Heritage finally scored.

“Rylan Duncan played really well,” Keeton said of his junior goalkeeper. “I’m extremely pleased with our growth as a team this weekend. This will make us so much better and will prepare us for our district and region.”

Oneida, a preseason favorite to win District 3-A this season, battled strong against Seymour in the second half of Saturday’s game at Gatlinburg-Pittman.

After falling behind 5-1 in the first half, Oneida out-scored Seymour 2-1 in the second half.

“We were not mentally ready to play and Seymour took advantage,” Keeton said of the first half. “They are a good team. The second half was a different story. Our guys came to play. This could be the best thing for us. That is why we’re here.”

Freshman Mason Keeton scored Oneida’s only goal of the first half Saturday, off an assist by Danner Keeton.

The older of the Keeton cousins scored both second half goals, off assists by Gabe Hacker and Nick Gilbert.