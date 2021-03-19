NPS to clear storm debris from many Big South Fork roads

BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service is about to begin removing tree debris from many of the gravel roads and multi-use trails throughout the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area that resulted from February’s winter storms.

The NPS said Friday that the major winter storms resulted in fallen trees across 60 miles of roadway. The routes are accessible, but trees and limbs encroach upon the roadway along many of the roadways.

BSF crews will be removing debris from each of the roads. While the roads and trails will remain open and accessible while the clean-up is ongoing, visitors should plan for minor delays.

The roads that will be targeted include Duncan Hollow Road and the adjoining Alfred Smith Road and Duncan Hollow Bypass; Divide Road and the adjoining Fork Ridge Road, Twin Arches Road, Hatfield Ridge Multi-Use Trail, Terry Cemetery Road and Watson Cemetery Multi-Use Trail; East and West Bandy Creek Road; Gar Blevins Multi-Use Road; Guy Kidd Cemetery Road; Laurel Hill Multi-Use Trail; and Stoopin’ Oak Multi-Use Trail.

Work is expected to be completed by summer.