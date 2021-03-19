- Advertisement -
Home News Big South Fork NPS to clear storm debris from many Big South Fork roads
NewsBig South Fork
Updated:

NPS to clear storm debris from many Big South Fork roads

By Independent Herald

BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service is about to begin removing tree debris from many of the gravel roads and multi-use trails throughout the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area that resulted from February’s winter storms.

The NPS said Friday that the major winter storms resulted in fallen trees across 60 miles of roadway. The routes are accessible, but trees and limbs encroach upon the roadway along many of the roadways.

BSF crews will be removing debris from each of the roads. While the roads and trails will remain open and accessible while the clean-up is ongoing, visitors should plan for minor delays.

The roads that will be targeted include Duncan Hollow Road and the adjoining Alfred Smith Road and Duncan Hollow Bypass; Divide Road and the adjoining Fork Ridge Road, Twin Arches Road, Hatfield Ridge Multi-Use Trail, Terry Cemetery Road and Watson Cemetery Multi-Use Trail; East and West Bandy Creek Road; Gar Blevins Multi-Use Road; Guy Kidd Cemetery Road; Laurel Hill Multi-Use Trail; and Stoopin’ Oak Multi-Use Trail.

Work is expected to be completed by summer.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,785FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Big South Fork

NPS to clear storm debris from many Big South Fork roads

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service is about to begin removing tree debris from many of the gravel roads and multi-use trails throughout...
Read more
Oneida

Softball: Oneida defeats Scott 14-0 in four innings

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida got its first three batters aboard in the bottom of the first inning at Bear Creek Sports Complex on Thursday to set the...
Read more
Scott

Track: Several from Scott record Top 5 finishes

Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — Several Scott High track and field athletes recorded Top 5 finishes in Tuesday's meet at York Institute here. Among the highlights: • Oneida sophomore Aliyah...
Read more
Region/State

State Senate approves permitless handgun carry

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Legislation backed by Gov. Bill Lee that will allow Tennesseans to carry a handgun without a permit appears to be headed for...
Read more

Related Stories

Big South Fork

Road work to resume in Big South Fork; slight delays expected

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — Temporary traffic signals will return to S.R. 297 through the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area on Monday, with...
Read more
Big South Fork

Fee increases proposed for Big South Fork

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service has proposed several fee increases for the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, and is...
Read more
Big South Fork

Two fugitives captured in the Big South Fork

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A pair of fugitives were apprehended in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area late Saturday morning, following a...
Read more
Big South Fork

NPS says masks required in Big South Fork, other national parks

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service said Monday that facial coverings will now be required inside all of the Big South Fork National...
Read more
Big South Fork

‘Go Big’ in Big South Fork in 2021

Independent Herald - 0
The Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is once again in 2021 encouraging guests of the 125,000-acre national park to “go big,”...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Mayor: Stimulus funds won’t be spent until federal guidance is received

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County is due $4.28 million in federal stimulus funding from the latest legislative package, but County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said Monday...
Read more

Oneida’s Morgan makes it official, signs with Tennessee

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
It's official: Oneida standout Kolby Morgan is headed to Knoxville to play football at the University of Tennessee. Morgan on Monday became a part of...
Read more

Hike of the Week: Northrup Falls

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 1.3 miles Elevation Gain: 111 ft. Difficulty: Easy Trailhead: Colditz Cove Features: Waterfall Almost as soon as you enter the hemlock forest that shrouds the Big Branch Creek...
Read more

Latest News

NPS to clear storm debris from many Big South Fork roads

Big South Fork Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service is about to begin removing tree debris from many of the gravel roads and multi-use trails throughout...
Read more

Softball: Oneida defeats Scott 14-0 in four innings

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida got its first three batters aboard in the bottom of the first inning at Bear Creek Sports Complex on Thursday to set the...
Read more

Track: Several from Scott record Top 5 finishes

Scott Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — Several Scott High track and field athletes recorded Top 5 finishes in Tuesday's meet at York Institute here. Among the highlights: • Oneida sophomore Aliyah...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN