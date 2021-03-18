Track: Several from Scott record Top 5 finishes

JAMESTOWN — Several Scott High track and field athletes recorded Top 5 finishes in Tuesday’s meet at York Institute here.

Among the highlights:

• Oneida sophomore Aliyah Douglas, who competes with the Scott High track team through the two schools’ co-op program, recorded a pair of Top 5 finishes. She finished fourth in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 14.4 seconds. The event was won by York junior Makennzi Brannon, with a time of 12.95 seconds. Also finishing in the Top 10 from Scott was sophomore Shannon Baird, with a time of 15.9 seconds.

• Douglas finished third in the 200-meter dash, with a time of 29.88 seconds. Brannon won that event as well, with a time of 26.63 seconds.

• Scott High freshman Kamara Gardner finished second in the 800-meter run, with a time of 3:24. The event winner was Sunbright sophomore Sara England, with a time of 3:10.

• Scott High freshman Brooklyn Smith finished third in the 1,600-meter run, with a time of 7:25. York senior Lori Cook won the event with a time of 6:47. Finishing fifth was Gardner, with a time of 8:04.

• Smith finished third in the 3,200-meter run, with a time of 16:39. Cook won the event with a time of 15:33.

• Sophomore Claire Burress finished second in the 100-meter hurdles, with a time of 22.7 seconds. Clarkrange junior Kaylea Fields won the event with a time of 19.6 seconds.

• Baird finished third in the 300-meter hurdles, with a time of 1:11. Fields won the event in 55.3 seconds.

• Scott senior Jacy Williams finished sixth in the 400-meter dash, with a time of 1:46. Clarkrange junior August King won the event with a time of 1:11.

• In the discus throw, Scott High’s Candace Shelton, Bailee Sexton, Jaya West, Leah Zachary and Kaylin Shannon finished seventh through 10th, with distances of 45-10, 39-06, 36-10 and 34-03, respectively.

On the boys’ side:

• Scott freshman Dylan King recorded a third place finish in the 1,600-meter run, with a time of 5:55. Clarkrange senior Robert Beaty won the event, with a time of 5:43.

• King won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:21.

• Scott High’s Caleb Jeffers and Keston Robbins recorded Top 10 finishes in the 100-meter dash. The pair finished eighth and ninth, with times of 12.9 seconds and 13.92 seconds.

• Scott junior Macgyver Smith finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 56.7 seconds. The event was won by Sunbright eighth grader Jonah Freels, with a time of 47.4 seconds.

• Smith finished eighth in the long jump, with a distance of 12 ft., 9.5 inches. Teammate Caleb Jeffers finished 10th, with a distance of 12 ft. Clarkrange’s Anthony Cottle won the event with a distance of 19 ft., 6 inches.

• Gage Phillips recorded an eighth place finish in the 200-meter dash, with a time of 30.72 seconds. The event was won by York junior Dalton Barger, with a time of 23.63 seconds.