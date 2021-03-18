- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Softball: Oneida defeats Scott 14-0 in four innings
SportsOneidaScott
Updated:

Softball: Oneida defeats Scott 14-0 in four innings

By Independent Herald

Oneida’s Abi Long prepares to bunt during the Lady Indians’ game against Scott High at Bear Creek Sports Complex on Thursday, March 18, 2021 | Ben Garrett/IH

Oneida got its first three batters aboard in the bottom of the first inning at Bear Creek Sports Complex on Thursday to set the stage, as the Lady Indians would go on to defeat Scott High, 14-0.

Mikayla Sexton went 3 of 3 with two extra-base hits and scored three runs in a big night at the plate. Also having a big night was Maycee Stephens, going 3 of 3 and scoring two runs — including a second-inning home run.

Also scoring multiple runs were Julie Lay, Josie Sexton and Abi Long.

Lay started things off with a single, followed by Sexton’s single and a triple by Stephens. It was 2-0, and Oneida still didn’t have an out. Raelee Hamby had a base hit to make the score 3-0. The Lady Indians left two runners stranded in the first.

Grace Losey got aboard in the second inning and later scored after a triple by Sexton. That was followed by a two-run homerun by Stephens to make the score 6-0.

The third inning saw the score stretch to 11-0, with Delaney Neal starting the scoring. Josie Sexton and Long would both score in the inning, as would Lay and Sexton. Long had a double to get aboard, followed by an RBI triple by Lay and an RBI double by Sexton to make the score 10-0. Stephens had an RBI double to make it 11-0.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

In the fourth inning, the Lady Indians loaded the bases before a three-run double by Losey ended the game.

Scott High’s Annalyne Woodward represented the Lady Highlanders’ lone base runner in the game.

Scott will return to action on Friday, hosting Oakdale at John John Yancey Memorial Park. Oneida will be off until Thursday, when the Lady Indians visit Wartburg.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,782FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Oneida

Softball: Oneida defeats Scott 14-0 in four innings

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida got its first three batters aboard in the bottom of the first inning at Bear Creek Sports Complex on Thursday to set the...
Read more
Scott

Track: Several from Scott record Top 5 finishes

Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — Several Scott High track and field athletes recorded Top 5 finishes in Tuesday's meet at York Institute here. Among the highlights: • Oneida sophomore Aliyah...
Read more
Region/State

State Senate approves permitless handgun carry

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Legislation backed by Gov. Bill Lee that will allow Tennesseans to carry a handgun without a permit appears to be headed for...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Gusty winds prevail ahead of approaching cold front

Independent Herald - 0
Winds are expected to become more blustery Thursday afternoon as a cold front approaches the region, bringing with it another round of showers and...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Track: Several from Scott record Top 5 finishes

Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — Several Scott High track and field athletes recorded Top 5 finishes in Tuesday's meet at York Institute here. Among the highlights: • Oneida sophomore Aliyah...
Read more
Sports

Tuesday’s spring sports roundup: Gabe Hacker’s big night, Lady Highlanders roll

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida senior Gabe Hacker had what might have been the biggest night of his high school soccer career on Thursday, scoring four goals in...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida’s Morgan makes it official, signs with Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
It's official: Oneida standout Kolby Morgan is headed to Knoxville to play football at the University of Tennessee. Morgan on Monday became a part of...
Read more
Sports

Best of 2020-2021: Basketball Awards

Independent Herald - 0
The Independent Herald's high school basketball coverage for the 2020-2021 season concludes with our Best of 2020-2021 awards, as we recognize the players who...
Read more
Sports

The Top 10 moments of the 2020-2021 basketball season

Independent Herald - 0
With the 2020-2021 basketball season complete, we thought it would be fun to take a look back at some of the top moments of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

County solicits new proposals for EMS site

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Before Scott County builds the new ambulance service facility it is planning, it will go through a second round of proposals for...
Read more

Missed paychecks frustrate hospital employees

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Employees at Big South Fork Medical Center are growing increasingly frustrated as they once again find themselves dealing with delayed paychecks. As of Friday, BSFMC...
Read more

Hike of the Week: Northrup Falls

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 1.3 miles Elevation Gain: 111 ft. Difficulty: Easy Trailhead: Colditz Cove Features: Waterfall Almost as soon as you enter the hemlock forest that shrouds the Big Branch Creek...
Read more

Latest News

Softball: Oneida defeats Scott 14-0 in four innings

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida got its first three batters aboard in the bottom of the first inning at Bear Creek Sports Complex on Thursday to set the...
Read more

Track: Several from Scott record Top 5 finishes

Scott Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — Several Scott High track and field athletes recorded Top 5 finishes in Tuesday's meet at York Institute here. Among the highlights: • Oneida sophomore Aliyah...
Read more

State Senate approves permitless handgun carry

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Legislation backed by Gov. Bill Lee that will allow Tennesseans to carry a handgun without a permit appears to be headed for...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN