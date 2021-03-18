Softball: Oneida defeats Scott 14-0 in four innings

Oneida got its first three batters aboard in the bottom of the first inning at Bear Creek Sports Complex on Thursday to set the stage, as the Lady Indians would go on to defeat Scott High, 14-0.

Mikayla Sexton went 3 of 3 with two extra-base hits and scored three runs in a big night at the plate. Also having a big night was Maycee Stephens, going 3 of 3 and scoring two runs — including a second-inning home run.

Also scoring multiple runs were Julie Lay, Josie Sexton and Abi Long.

Lay started things off with a single, followed by Sexton’s single and a triple by Stephens. It was 2-0, and Oneida still didn’t have an out. Raelee Hamby had a base hit to make the score 3-0. The Lady Indians left two runners stranded in the first.

Grace Losey got aboard in the second inning and later scored after a triple by Sexton. That was followed by a two-run homerun by Stephens to make the score 6-0.

The third inning saw the score stretch to 11-0, with Delaney Neal starting the scoring. Josie Sexton and Long would both score in the inning, as would Lay and Sexton. Long had a double to get aboard, followed by an RBI triple by Lay and an RBI double by Sexton to make the score 10-0. Stephens had an RBI double to make it 11-0.

In the fourth inning, the Lady Indians loaded the bases before a three-run double by Losey ended the game.

Scott High’s Annalyne Woodward represented the Lady Highlanders’ lone base runner in the game.

Scott will return to action on Friday, hosting Oakdale at John John Yancey Memorial Park. Oneida will be off until Thursday, when the Lady Indians visit Wartburg.