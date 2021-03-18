Gusty winds prevail ahead of approaching cold front

Winds are expected to become more blustery Thursday afternoon as a cold front approaches the region, bringing with it another round of showers and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has not issued a Wind Advisory for the northern Cumberland Plateau region (a High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains of East Tennessee), but is forecasting maximum wind gusts of 15 to 30 mph later in the afternoon, as the frontal passage nears.

There’s a 40% chance of rain in the forecast for Thursday afternoon, and a 70% chance of rain during the overnight hours, but severe weather is not expected. The NWS’s Storm Prediction Center has shifted its risk areas for severe weather to the east, and includes the northern plateau region only in its general thunderstorm outlined area.

Much cooler weather will move in behind the cold front. The temperature will drop into the 30s overnight and likely won’t get out of the 40s on Friday. But temps will begin to rebound swiftly on Saturday as sunny weather returns. The high temperature is expected to be about 60 on Saturday and will continue warming into the start of next week.

The next storm system is likely to impact East Tennessee Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.