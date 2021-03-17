Nearly 35% of Scott Countians at least partially vaccinated against covid

Almost 35% of Scott Countians have received at least the first injection of the coronavirus vaccine, a number that is rising relatively quickly as an increasing number of Tennessee residents become eligible for the vaccine.

As of Wednesday, a total of 7,533 Scott Countians — just over 34% of the county’s population of 22,000 — had begun the vaccination process. Of those, 2,708 — or 12.3% — have completed the vaccination.

Two of the three vaccinations that have been approved by the FDA require two doses. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations require two injections. A third vaccination, the Janssen vaccine by Johnson & Johnson, which was approved on Feb. 27, requires only one vaccine.

The trade-off is that studies have found the efficacy of the Janssen vaccine to be less than the two-dose vaccines, which have an efficacy rating of greater than 90%. The Janssen vaccine has an efficacy rating of about 65%.

However, against severe illness requiring hospitalizations and against deaths, the efficacy rating of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is just as impressive as the pair of two-dose vaccines.

Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida received a shipment of the Janssen vaccine last week, but had exhausted it within two days, administering nearly 100 doses.

Tennessee is currently in Phase 1c of the vaccination schedule, meaning anyone aged 16 or older with high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, heart disease or COPD can receive the vaccine. Additionally, anyone aged 65 or older can receive the vaccine, regardless of their health status.

Scott Countians wishing to be vaccinated should call 866-442-5301.

- Story Continues Below -

The TN Dept. of Health reported three new cases of Covid-19 in Scott County on Wednesday. There are 42 active cases of the virus in Scott County. There have been 44 deaths and 58 hospitalizations attributed to the virus, but none of either in the past two weeks.