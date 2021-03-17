Missed paychecks frustrate hospital employees

Employees at Big South Fork Medical Center are growing increasingly frustrated as they once again find themselves dealing with delayed paychecks.

As of Friday, BSFMC will be three pay periods behind on payroll as the facility’s beleaguered parent company, Rennova Health, works to secure funding to catch up. That has placed the hospital’s staff in a delicate balancing act — stick with a hospital that they say the community desperately needs, and continue to provide emergency care and other health care services to the community, or look for more stable employment elsewhere.

Hospital administrators held a staff meeting with employees last week to ask them to be patient. But that plea rubbed some the wrong way when one administrator reportedly told employees to not stay home and “pout” as a way to protest missed paychecks.

“If I didn’t feel so obligated to this community I would have left already,” one employee told the Independent Herald, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It’s becoming apparent that they’re just going to continue stringing us along.”

Several staff members have resigned their positions in recent weeks and months, and the hospital is increasingly relying on contract labor from staffing agencies. Compounding the situation, some other staff have elected to not report for their shifts due to the missed paychecks.

Reportedly, there have been instances where nurses in the hospital’s emergency room have had to perform basic lab tests on i-STAT machines, which are handheld blood analyzers.

Delayed paychecks have been an on-again, off-again problem at Big South Fork Medical Center for much of its 3.5-year history. At various points, the hospital has also dealt with shortages of equipment and supplies.

Rennova Health, a Florida-based medical diagnostics and software company, delved into hospital ownership when it bought the Oneida facility from Mississippi-based Pioneer Health in 2017. Pioneer had closed the hospital among bankruptcy proceedings.

Rennova re-opened the hospital as Big South Fork Medical Center, then quickly moved to purchase Jamestown Regional Medical Center and, later, Jellico Community Hospital.

The Jamestown hospital closed in the summer of 2019, after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services terminated its agreement with the hospital over compliance issues, which prevented the facility for billing for reimbursement from those federal insurance programs.

Jellico Community Hospital closed earlier this month, after the City of Jellico defaulted on its lease agreement with Rennova, charging that the company was not upholding its end of the bargain by maintaining and properly equipping the hospital.

Rennova has pledged to re-open Jamestown Regional, but CEO Seamus Lagan said in a television interview last fall that re-opening the facility will require a substantial financial investment that Rennova currently is unable to make.

Meanwhile, it has been unclear what impact the closure of Jellico Community Hospital will ultimately have on BSFMC. Rennova has staked its business model on the operation of several rural hospitals under one regional umbrella. When financial difficulties and delayed payroll first came to a head at the Oneida hospital, back in 2019, sources at BSFMC said that cash flow would improve once the Jellico hospital — which was acquired by Rennova in the spring of 2019 — was on stable footing.

Lagan told Knoxville’s WBIR-TV last fall that the hospitals in Oneida and Jellico would likely not have survived the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic without federal assistance. Rennova received more than $7 million from a pandemic relief fund, which enabled the company to fulfill its financial obligations through 2020.

Plugging along in the midst of it all has been the staff at Big South Fork Medical Center — Rennova’s original rural hospital and the only of the company’s hospitals that remains in operation. The delayed paychecks and sometimes lack of supplies have cast a nearly constant cloud of uncertainty over the facility, but employees have consistently said that they’re dedicated to both the hospital and the community, urging their family, friends and neighbors to continue using the hospital so that it can survive.

Increasingly, though, the delayed paychecks and the uncertainty are taking a toll on employees, especially those who say they feel they’re being “strung along” by Rennova.

“It’s just frustrating for those of us who are still here,” an employee said.