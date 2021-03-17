Jacksboro man charged with theft of vehicle in Oneida

A Campbell County man has been charged locally with theft of a motor vehicle.

Christopher B. Shears, 30, of Jacksboro, was taken into custody on felony theft charges Thursday evening, two weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department officer David Lee Stephens, Shears is accused of stealing an acquaintance’s car while she slept inside her home on Feb. 24.

The warrant stated that the victim allowed Shears to stay at her Grape Rough Road residence. The woman reportedly fell asleep at 2 a.m. and woke up 90 minutes later to discover that Shears was gone, and that her 2012 Mazda CX7 had been taken.

Investigators found that the woman’s car keys had been taken, and there were no signs of forced entry to the home, which identified Shears as the primary suspect.

Knoxville Police Department located the vehicle the following day, with Shears inside.

Shears was charged with theft of a motor vehicle under $10,000.