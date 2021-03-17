- Advertisement -
Updated:

East TN covid hospitalizations and Knoxville’s numbers continue to drop

By Independent Herald

KNOXVILLE — There are now fewer than 1,000 active coronavirus cases in Knox County, and the number of East Tennesseans hospitalized by the virus has dropped to near 100.

Knox County, the nearest metropolitan area to Scott County and a major economic link with the local community, has dropped to 945 active cases of Covid-19 as of Wednesday, according to the regional health department in the urban county. At one point, there were more than 3,000 active cases of Covid-19 in Knox County.

Additionally, the number of East Tennesseans hospitalized by coronavirus has dropped to just 112 — the fewest since mid September. The East Tennessee region consists of 16 counties surrounding Knoxville, including Scott County. There are 19 hospitals in the region, many of them in Knoxville.

At one point, just after Christmas, nearly 700 people were hospitalized with covid in those 19 health care facilities. But, as of Tuesday, that number had dropped to 112. While the number is leveling off — it was just 116 one week earlier — it continues to slowly drop, as does the number of people requiring ICU treatment. As of Tuesday, there were 26 covid patients in East Tennessee intensive care units. Of those, fewer than half — 11 — required a ventilator.

At one point, when hospitalizations were at their peak, one in every five covid patients requiring hospitalization were in ICU, and seven out of every 10 of those were on a ventilator. The current numbers show that while the percentage of covid hospitalizations requiring ICU has not dropped substantially, the percentage of ICU covid patients needing to be intubated has declined considerably.

Currently, nearly 15% of the region’s ICU beds are unoccupied, and almost one in four of all hospital beds are available.

Statewide, there are 680 people hospitalized with coronavirus. At one point, in early January, more than 3,000 people were hospitalized with the virus in Tennessee.

