Tuesday’s spring sports roundup: Gabe Hacker’s big night, Lady Highlanders roll

Oneida senior Gabe Hacker had what might have been the biggest night of his high school soccer career on Thursday, scoring four goals in the Indians’ 6-1 win over First Baptist Academy.

Meanwhile, Scott High softball started off the Jake Wright era as head coach in grand fashion, rolling to a 16-9 win over Sunbright at John John Yancey Memorial Park.

Here is a round-up from Tuesday’s action:

Oneida soccer 6, FBA 1: Oneida jumped to a 4-1 first half lead over First Baptist Academy, then cruised to a 6-1 victory at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Tuesday.

In a game delayed one day due to weather, the Indians had 11 shots on goal in the first half, 13 in the second half, and clamped down defensively on their guests from the Knoxville private school.

Gabe Hacker scored four goals — two in each half — to lead Oneida’s offense. Senior Danner Keeton and freshman Mason Keeton also added goals in the first half.

Danner Keeton also had two assists. Hacker had an assist, and freshman Nick Gilbert added an assist.

Junior Rylin Duncan had six saves in the goal.

“I was very pleased with the amount of shots we got on goal and how we moved the ball offensively,” Oneida head coach Derek Keeton said. “There’s definitely room for improvement but I liked how we looked for a first game, considering we have some youth in some areas and some inexperience.”

Austin-East 8, Scott soccer 0: One of the biggest stories in Knoxville soccer in recent years has been Austin-East, and the Roadrunners showed that they’re ready to pick up where they left off in 2019, with an 8-0 win over Scott High.

A-E limited Scott to a single goal and dominated possession, scoring four goals in each half.

Two years ago, before the coronavirus pandemic began, A-E got off to a school-record 7-0 start and went unbeaten through their first 11 games.

Scott softball 16, Sunbright 9: It was quite a night at the plate for Scott High on Tuesday, as the Lady Highlanders put up 16 runs in Jake Wright’s debut as the team’s head coach.

Several Lady Highlanders had big nights at the plate. Among them: Sophomore Kaitlyn Butts went 3 of 3 in her at-bats, junior Mattie Newport went 3 of 3 with two doubles, junior Savannah Russ went 2 of 2 with two doubles, and sophomore Annalyne Woodward went 3 of 4 with a double and a triple.

The Lady Highlanders got the bats cranking early, when Newport led off with an extra-base hit in the bottom of the first. Woodward had a one-out triple to start the second, followed by a two-out RBI single by Kalee Day to get the Lady Highlanders on the board.

From there, the top of Scott High’s batting order did work to keep the runs flowing across home plate.

Junior Alaina Duncan gets credit for the win.

York Institute 14, Scott baseball 1: Scott High sophomore Pavin Harness recorded the Highlanders’ only hit and only run in the season opener at York Institute on Tuesday, as York picked up a 14-1 win.

The two teams had originally been scheduled to play in Huntsville on Monday, but that game was canceled due to a lack of available umpires.

Harness reached base twice in Tuesday’s game, while Parker Loesch, Jesse Boles and Landon Terry reached base, as well.

Boles pitched two innings for Scott High, while Hunter Bates pitched one inning.

Other games: Other games on Tuesday, for which results have not yet been received, include Oneida baseball hosting Wartburg in the home opener for the Indians, and Scott track and field at York.