Updated:

Eye to the Sky: Strong storms possible Wednesday night

By Ben Garrett

A beautiful day is in store on Tuesday, with temperatures approaching 70 degrees and quite a bit of sunshine. But the rain threat returns on Wednesday, and with it comes the possibility for strong thunderstorms Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday.

The bulk of the severe weather threat will be south and west of the northern Cumberland Plateau, but some strong thunderstorms cannot be ruled out even this far north.

Here’s the setup: A developing low pressure system will begin to move out of the southern Plains states on Wednesday, ejecting northeast across the Mississippi River Valley and into the eastern U.S. Ahead of this system, moisture-rich air will be streaming north from the Gulf of Mexico, helping to ripen the environment over the Deep South and perhaps part of the Mid-South.

As the low progresses eastward, it will drag a cold front into the Southeast. It’s with that frontal passage that we’ll see the bulk of our action on Wednesday night. But further south and west, especially south of Tennessee, thunderstorms will likely develop ahead of the front during the day on Wednesday. These storms could pack quite a punch, and could even produce tornadoes.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has outlined an Enhanced Risk area for severe weather on Wednesday, which encompasses much of Mississippi and Alabama, as well as the southwestern part of Tennessee, including the Memphis area.

It is in this region (Alabama, Mississippi and perhaps as far north as southwestern Tennessee) that a significant threat of severe weather may develop on Wednesday. Lapse rates will be steepening as the day progresses — meaning the rate of temperature change through the atmosphere is going to be growing greater, a key ingredient for thunderstorms. With diurnal warming, the atmosphere is likely to become quite unstable. At the same time, wind shear will be increasing. All of the factors added together will lead to the potential for supercell structures — and perhaps even strong tornadoes — for parts of the South as the day progresses. Don’t be surprised to hear of destructive storms and tornadoes in parts of the South on Wednesday, perhaps extending into the western half of Tennessee.

Fortunately for us here on the northern plateau, we’re far enough to the north that we shouldn’t have to worry about a severe weather threat during the day on Wednesday. There is a 70% chance of showers in the forecast during the afternoon hours, and thunderstorms aren’t an impossibility, but any thunderstorms that develop this far north should be garden-variety thunderstorms. If we were in Memphis, we’d be talking about a threat for severe weather. If we were in Nashville, we’d be talking about how we could find ourselves under the gun if the warm front pushes far enough north during the day. But here on the plateau, we aren’t even in a “Marginal Risk” area for severe weather. And that isn’t a bad thing.

As day turns to night, storms that have formed over Alabama and Georgia are expected to be marching into East Tennessee. However, the atmosphere begins to stabilize after the sun sets and diurnal heating is lost. So, as the evening progresses, these storms are expected to diminish. There will be a line of stronger convection that moves through our region during the overnight hours, associated with the frontal passage. And some thunderstorms — possibly strong storms — could occur within this line. However, the risk for severe weather currently appears to be quite low for areas north of Interstate 40.

The threat of severe weather will rebuild on Thursday, with the return of diurnal heating, but by that time it will have shifted east of the mountains and into the Carolinas, as the low pressure system moves further east. We’ll see sufficient upper level energy associated with the low pressure system to keep rain chances going here on Thursday, and we could see a few rumbles of thunder associated with it, but again nothing too bad.

Finally, cooler air is ushered in for Friday as rain chances begin to taper off. In fact, our high temperature on Friday will struggle to get out of the 40s before we rebound into the upper 50s on Saturday.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for advisories, watches or warnings issued by the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
