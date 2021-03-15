TDOT to host virtual public meetings for U.S. Hwy. 27 input

The TN Dept. of Transportation will host Zoom meetings on Tuesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 18, to solicit input from the public regarding the future of U.S. Hwy. 27 south of Huntsville.

At issue is a 9.1-mile section of roadway from Wolf Creek Road south of Elgin to the terminus of S.R. 63 in Huntsville. The state has proposed a five-lane highway for the length of the route, with two travel lanes in each direction and a center turn lane, along with 10-ft. shoulders. The proposal would closely follow the current highway, except through Robbins.

The U.S. 27 project has long been on the drawing board. Years ago, TDOT proposed a route that would’ve taken the highway through the Robbins Community Park. However, backlash from that design caused TDOT to abandon the idea.

Now, however, the agency is moving forward with a new design. However, it is also considering three alternatives. Among them:

• A “no-build alternative,” under which no improvements would be made to the existing highway.

• Alternative A, under which the new highway would leave the existing route near Concord Road and traverse the east side of Robbins, crossing Brimstone Road and School House Road before turning northwest, crossing Tunnel Hill Road and tying back into the existing highway. North of Old Hwy. 27, the new road would follow the existing road.

• Alternative B, which would go around the west side of Robbins, crossing the Norfolk-Southern railroad, Boles Road and Todd Road before turning northeast, crossing Black Creek Road, Sims Road and the railroad again, then tying back into the existing highway near Old Hwy. 27.

The proposed improvements will be divided into phases, due to the size and cost of the project.

The first section of roadway, Wolf Creek Road to Old Hwy. 27, would include two 12-ft. travel lanes with 12-ft. shoulders, and the installation of truck-climbing lanes and turn lanes along the route in Phase 1. In Phase 2, two additional 12-ft. travel lanes would be added, for a finished highway that is five lanes with 10-ft. shoulders.

The second section of roadway, Old Hwy. 27 to S.R. 63, would be left as-is in Phase 1, with the exception of purchasing 25- to 35-ft. of right-of-way on either side of the highway to accommodate future work. Phase 2 would include the construction of two additional 12-ft. travel lanes, resulting in a finished highway that is five lanes with 10-ft. shoulders.

Regardless of which option is ultimately chosen, the start of road construction is likely years away.

TDOT’s Zoom meetings will begin at 7 p.m. on both Tuesday and Thursday. The link for Tuesday’s meeting is kimley-horn.zoom.us/j/92611065457. The link for Thursday’s meeting is kimley-horn.zoom.us/j/94083706618.

Participants can also join by audio only from their cell phone or land line by calling 888-475-4499, and entering Zoom meeting ID 940 8370 6618. Participants who are taking part via audio only should dial *9 on their dial pad to talk or ask a question during the question-and-answer portion.

TDOT is also accepting comments by voicemail, by calling 833-726-8826.