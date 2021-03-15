Scott County stands at 41 active cases of Covid-19 as the week begins

Scott County begins the work week with 41 active cases of Covid-19, according to data from the TN Dept. of Health, which reported 12 new cases of the virus in Scott County over the weekend and on Monday.

The 41 active cases are up from 39 on Friday.

The Dept. of Health has not reported a coronavirus-related death in Scott County since March 2, or a coronavirus-related hospitalization since March 3. There have been a total of 44 covid-related deaths and 58 covid-related hospitalizations in Scott County since the pandemic began.

Testing positivity for the 7-day period ending Monday was 9.7% in Scott County.

Statewide there were 12,526 active cases as of Monday, down from 13,323 the previous Monday. Testing positivity across the state for the week ending Monday was 6.1%.