- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Scott County stands at 41 active cases of Covid-19 as the week...
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Scott County stands at 41 active cases of Covid-19 as the week begins

By Independent Herald

Scott County begins the work week with 41 active cases of Covid-19, according to data from the TN Dept. of Health, which reported 12 new cases of the virus in Scott County over the weekend and on Monday.

The 41 active cases are up from 39 on Friday.

The Dept. of Health has not reported a coronavirus-related death in Scott County since March 2, or a coronavirus-related hospitalization since March 3. There have been a total of 44 covid-related deaths and 58 covid-related hospitalizations in Scott County since the pandemic began.

Testing positivity for the 7-day period ending Monday was 9.7% in Scott County.

Statewide there were 12,526 active cases as of Monday, down from 13,323 the previous Monday. Testing positivity across the state for the week ending Monday was 6.1%.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Weather

Eye to the Sky: Strong storms possible Wednesday night

Ben Garrett - 0
A beautiful day is in store on Tuesday, with temperatures approaching 70 degrees and quite a bit of sunshine. But the rain threat returns...
Read more
Local News

TDOT to host virtual public meetings for U.S. Hwy. 27 input

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Transportation will host Zoom meetings on Tuesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 18, to solicit input from the public regarding...
Read more
Local News

Mayor: Stimulus funds won’t be spent until federal guidance is received

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County is due $4.28 million in federal stimulus funding from the latest legislative package, but County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said Monday...
Read more
Local News

County solicits new proposals for EMS site

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Before Scott County builds the new ambulance service facility it is planning, it will go through a second round of proposals for...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

TDOT to host virtual public meetings for U.S. Hwy. 27 input

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Transportation will host Zoom meetings on Tuesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 18, to solicit input from the public regarding...
Read more
Local News

Mayor: Stimulus funds won’t be spent until federal guidance is received

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County is due $4.28 million in federal stimulus funding from the latest legislative package, but County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said Monday...
Read more
Local News

County solicits new proposals for EMS site

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Before Scott County builds the new ambulance service facility it is planning, it will go through a second round of proposals for...
Read more
Local News

Condemnation lawsuit won’t be necessary

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A lawsuit to condemn a small parcel of property for the construction of a new bridge over Jellico Creek will not be...
Read more
Local News

Fourteen valedictorians top the Oneida High School Class of ’21

Independent Herald - 0
Fourteen co-valedictorians will top Oneida High School's 2021 graduating class, principal Rick Harper announced Friday. The valedictorians are among 22 students named honor graduates...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Mayor: Stimulus funds won’t be spent until federal guidance is received

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County is due $4.28 million in federal stimulus funding from the latest legislative package, but County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said Monday...
Read more

Statewide unemployment decreased in January

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Tennessee started 2021 with a decrease in unemployment across the state, according to newly-released data from the Dept. of Labor & Workforce...
Read more

Fourteen valedictorians top the Oneida High School Class of ’21

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Fourteen co-valedictorians will top Oneida High School's 2021 graduating class, principal Rick Harper announced Friday. The valedictorians are among 22 students named honor graduates...
Read more

Latest News

Eye to the Sky: Strong storms possible Wednesday night

Weather Ben Garrett - 0
A beautiful day is in store on Tuesday, with temperatures approaching 70 degrees and quite a bit of sunshine. But the rain threat returns...
Read more

TDOT to host virtual public meetings for U.S. Hwy. 27 input

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Transportation will host Zoom meetings on Tuesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 18, to solicit input from the public regarding...
Read more

Mayor: Stimulus funds won’t be spent until federal guidance is received

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County is due $4.28 million in federal stimulus funding from the latest legislative package, but County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said Monday...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN