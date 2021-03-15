Oneida’s Morgan makes it official, signs with Tennessee

It’s official: Oneida standout Kolby Morgan is headed to Knoxville to play football at the University of Tennessee.

Morgan on Monday became a part of new coach Josh Huepel’s first signing class at Tennessee, signing his letter of intent during a ceremony at the Oneida High School Library, where he was joined by his father, James, his brother, Isaac, and his sister, Jess, along with his high school coaches, teammates and other family members.

Morgan, a punter and runningback, will join the UT squad as a preferred walk-on. In doing so, he follows the route of former Oneida standout Dylan West. West, a receiver, joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on under then-head coach Derek Dooley. Later, he was awarded a scholarship after Butch Jones was hired as head coach.

Morgan was a three-year starter at Oneida, a career that was much anticipated following his prowess at the middle school level. One of Morgan’s first appearances came as a freshman, when he entered a game at York Institute in Jamestown, wowing the crowd with a touchdown run in a game that was otherwise forgettable for Oneida.

“There’s no doubt about it; he’s electric with the ball in his hands,” Oneida head coach Tony Lambert said at the time.

“Electric” was a descriptive term that Lambert would use more than once over the next several years to describe his speedy, shifty runningback.

Although Morgan was best-known as a runningback during his high school career, he was most highly recruited as a punter. He consistently received high marks at kicking camps, and was ranked by Ray Guy’s ProKicker.com as the No. 4 punter in the 2021 recruiting class.

The top punter on that list, Peyton Todd, signed with LSU. The second-ranked punter, William Joyce, signed with South Carolina. The third-ranked punter, Eddie Czaplicki, signed with Arizona State.

Morgan was a standout on the basketball court as well, averaging over 20 points per game as a senior.