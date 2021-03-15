Fourteen valedictorians top the Oneida High School Class of ’21

Fourteen co-valedictorians will top Oneida High School’s 2021 graduating class, principal Rick Harper announced Friday. The valedictorians are among 22 students named honor graduates in the Class of 2021.

“The administration and faculty at Oneida High School are very proud to announce this year’s honor graduates,” Harper said. “These students are exemplary representatives of our school and our community. They have displayed outstanding performance academically, athletically, and in other educational endeavors. We would like to thank the students and their parents for the hard work and support shown throughout their careers here at Oneida High School. Please accept our congratulations for a job well done.”

Valedictorians are Laurel Blount, Jonah Burke, Shelby Burke, Addie Davis, Danner Keeton, Jacey Manis, Reece Marcum, Gracie Martin, Blake McCartt, Delaney Neal, Molly Queener, Nash Queener, Emalea Sexton and Mikayla Sexton.

Named co-salutatorians among the Class of ’21 were Gabrielle Jeffers, Isaiah Jeffers, Chase Rushing, Amelia Terry, Gracie Terry and Elijah West.

Also named honor graduates were Caroline Bell and Kathryn Sharp.

All had grade point averages of 4.0 or above.

Laurel Elizabeth Rose Blount, Co-Valedictorian: Laurel Blount is the daughter of Thomas and Elspeth Blount. She has achieved a GPA of 4.107. Laurel has been a Student Government officer for three years and a three-year member of the Lady Indians Soccer Team where she received awards for All-District and All-Region. Laurel is also a two-year member of the National Honors Society, a two-year member of Beta Club, and a two-year member of Best Buddies. She has also been a 9-year member of 4-H and has become a 4-H All-Star. She has volunteered with the Helping Hands Organization at Thanksgiving, the Big South Fork NRRA, the Women’s Shelter, and has participated in many 4-H volunteer projects. Laurel plans to attend Berry College to study pre-veterinary.

Jonah Lucas Burke, Co-Valedictorian: Jonah Lucas Burke is the son of Crestin and Pam Burke. He has been a member of the Beta club and NHS club at Oneida High School. He is also a member of the Black Oak Baptist Youth Group. Jonah graduated with a 4.107 GPA and plans to attend Tennessee Tech University in the fall, 2021, for the Electrical Engineering program.

Shelby Ann Burke, Co-Valedictorian: Shelby Ann Burke is the daughter of Monty and Melissa Burke. Shelby is graduating with a 4.107 GPA. She is a two-year member of the Beta Club, a two-year member of the National Honors Society, a three-year member of the Best Buddies program, and a member of the dual enrollment program at Roane State. Her future goals are to attend university and major in biomedical engineering.

Adalea Carol Davis, Co-Valedictorian: Addie Davis, GPA 4.107, is the daughter of Jeff and Sarah Davis. She is a four-year member of student government, golf, yearbook, and 4-H. Addie is the TSBA Eastern District Student of the Year and currently a U.S. Presidential Scholar nominee. She volunteers at White Rock Baptist Church as a teacher in Sunday school and VBS, which is her favorite activity. Because of the support, prayers, and love of her family, church family, friends, and teachers, she plans to attend the University of Tennessee and major in neuroscience.

Danner Luke Keeton, Co-Valedictorian: Danner Keeton is the son of Derek and Rose Keeton of Oneida. He attends Oneida High School and is a four-year member of the soccer team, a three-year member of the Beta Club, a two-year member of the National Honors Society and a one-year member of the football and cross country teams. He is recognized as a Tennessee Scholar and is a participant in the dual enrollment program with Roane State. Danner is a member of the White Rock Baptist Church. He will graduate with a 4.107 GPA and plans on attending Tennessee Tech University to study mechanical engineering this fall.

Jacey Erica Manis, Co-Valedictorian: Jacey Manis is the daughter of Jason and Kathy Manis. She has a GPA of 4.107. She is a four year member of the Lady Indians basketball team, a three year member of Best Buddies, a member of Beta Club, and a member of National Honors Society. She plans on attending East Tennessee State University and majoring in Communications.

Reece Adam Marcum, Co-Valedictorian: Reece Marcum is the son of Devlin and Lori Marcum. Reece is graduating with a GPA of 4.107. He is also a four-year member of the basketball team, a three-year member of the football team, a member of the Beta Club, and a member of The National Honors Society. He plans to further his education at Lincoln Memorial University where he will study physical therapy.

Gracie Lauryn Martin, Co-Valedictorian: Gracie Martin is the daughter of Mark and Amy Martin. She has a GPA of 4.107. She is a four-year member of the Lady Indians basketball team, a three-year member of the soccer team, and a three-year member of Best Buddies. Gracie is also a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, and YSLI Youth Board of Directors. She plans to attend East Tennessee State University where she intends to major in microbiology.

Blake Kent McCartt, Co-Valedictorian: Blake McCartt is the son of Joel McCartt and Ann Potter. Blake has a GPA of 4.107 and is a three-year member of the Oneida golf team. He is also a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society. He plans to attend the University of Tennessee, and his major is undecided.

Delaney Deffis Neal, Co-Valedictorian: Delaney Neal is the daughter of Dennie Neal and Lesley Boyatt-Neal. She has a GPA of 4.107. She is a 4-year member of the softball team, a 2-year member of the cross country team, a 1-year member of Beta Club, and a 1-year member of the National Honors Society. Delaney plans to attend college at Roane State and pursue a Business degree with a focus in Finance.

Molly Nicole Queener, Co-Valedictorian: Molly Queener is the daughter of Steve and Peggy Smart. She is graduating with a GPA of 4.107. Molly is a 4-year member of the Oneida High School Cheerleading Team, a member of Beta Club, and a member of the National Honors Society. She plans to further her education at Lincoln Memorial University where she will study nursing.

Nash Preston Queener, Co-Valedictorian: Valedictorian Nash Preston Queener, GPA 4.107, is the son of Adam and Stacy Queener of Oneida. He is a four-year member of the Oneida High School Cross Country Team, a one-year member of the Oneida High School Soccer Team, and a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society. He has been recognized as a Tennessee Scholar and is a member of the dual-enrollment program at Roane State. Nash is a member of Paint Rock Baptist Church, and he plans to attend Tennessee Tech University, receive a bachelor’s degree in Biology and Health Sciences, and pursue a career in dentistry.

Emalea Grayce Sexton, Co-Valedictorian: Emalea Grayce Sexton is the daughter of Richard and Leah Sexton, and the sister of Evan and Ethan Sexton. She is graduating with a GPA of 4.107. She is a 4-year member of the OHS Lady Indians soccer team. She has participated in Beta Club, National Honors Society, and her favorite, Bets Buddies with the OES kids. She plans to attend the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, KY this fall. She will be majoring in Business/Finance to become a Financial Advisor. She would like to thank her friends and family for motivating her. The Lord has guided her throughout her high school career and unto his name, she will forever praise and give thanks.

Mikayla Brooke Sexton, Co-Valedictorian: Mikayla Sexton is the daughter of Patrick and Traci Sexton. She has accumulated a 4.107 GPA. She is a 4-year member of the softball team, a 3-year member of Best Buddies, and a 2-year member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, and the cross country team. This fall, she plans to attend East Tennessee State University to study Criminology & Criminal Justice.

Gabrielle Faith Jeffers, Co-Salutatorian: Gabrielle Faith Jeffers is the daughter of Christy Brumett and Wayne Jeffers and the sister of Destiny Jeffers. She was a 2-year member of the OHS Lady Indians Soccer team and a member of Best Buddies. She plans to attend Roane State in the fall to earn a bachelor’s degree and then go to ETSU for PT school to get a doctorate in Physical Therapy. She has a GPA of 4.071. She would like to thank all her family and friends for the support they have given me and the teachers at Oneida who have helped her achieve this goal.

Isaiah Jobe Jeffers, Co-Salutatorian: Isaiah Jeffers is the son of Jobe and Tiffany Jeffers. He is graduating with a 4.071 GPA. He plays guitar in a jam band. Isaiah plans to attend MTSU and major in Psychology.

Brian Chase Rushing, Co-Salutatorian: Brian Chase Rushing the son of Brian Rushing and Ashley Griffith is graduating with a 4.071 GPA. He was a 2-year member of the Beta Club and a 4-year member of the OHS boys’ soccer team. He plans to Tennessee College of Applied Technology in the fall and become a lineman.

Amelia Rae Terry, Co-Salutatorian: Amelia Terry, daughter of David and Natasha Terry, is graduating with a GPA of 4.071. Amelia will be graduating with her Associate’s Degree of Science in General Studies from RSCC in May. She has been awarded over $1 million in merit aid scholarships from 9 different schools; her top two choices are Bellarmine University or Emory and Henry College. She plans to become a psychologist. Amelia is the President of the YSLI Youth Governing Board, a member of AYSO United Alliance Soccer, the National Honors Society, the Beta Club, and a Phi Theta Kappa member. Amelia was a director of two productions through the Plateau Players and is a speaker for the Millions of Conversations event Across County Lines.

Gracie Kathryn Terry, Co-Salutatorian: Gracie Terry is the daughter of Jason and Sherri Terry. She is graduating with a GPA of 4.071. Gracie is a three-year member of Best Buddies, a two-year member of Beta Club, and a two-year member of the National Honor Society. She plans to attend Roane State Community College and major in Nursing.

Elijah Isaac Boyd West, Co-Salutatorian: Elijah Isaac Boyd West, GPA 4.071, is the son of Rick L. West and the grandson of James and Dorothy Taylor of Oneida. He is part of the dual enrollment program with Roane State Community College at OHS. He is a three-year member of the Beta Club; he has been awarded membership to the National Honor Society. Elijah will attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in the Fall, Pre-Professional Major, BS. with a career goal of pursuing a Master’s in Nursing/FNP.

Caroline Grace Bell: Caroline Bell is the daughter of Tommy and Catherine Bell. She has a GPA of 4.0. She is a four-year member of The Lady Indians Basketball team, a three-year member of The Lady Indians Soccer team, a two-year member of the National Honors Society, a two-year member of OHS Beta Club, and three-year member of Best Buddies. She plans on attending the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and majoring in Civil Engineering.

Kathryn Faith Sharp: Kathryn Sharp is the daughter of Ted Sharp and Bobbie Jo Sharp. She is graduating with a 4.0 GPA. She is a 3-year member of Best Buddies and a 2-year member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club. In the fall, she plans to attend East Tennessee State University and major in Criminology & Criminal Justice.