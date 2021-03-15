County solicits new proposals for EMS site

HUNTSVILLE — Before Scott County builds the new ambulance service facility it is planning, it will go through a second round of proposals for where that facility will be located.

By a 9-2 vote Monday evening, County Commission rejected two proposals that had been submitted for the new ambulance service location, based on the prices of those proposals. The county will publish a new request for proposals (RFP) for the EMS location.

Commissioners had been considering two tracts of property that had been offered: one on Industrial Lane in Oneida, the other at the intersection of Paint Rock Road and Buffalo Road in Oneida, across from the old Hartco entrance.

The Industrial Lane site was 1.3 acres, but would require more site preparation work due to soil incompatibility, for a total cost of $208,000. The Paint Rock Road site was for two parcels, totaling 1.8 acres, for a total cost of $177,650.

Despite being the cheaper option, the Paint Rock site came in at $27,000 over budget. While commissioners could’ve elected to move forward with the project anyway, they chose to go the route of a new RFP.

Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said that EMS had been mapping its calls for the past month, to determine whether the Paint Rock Road location would be detrimental to the ambulance service’s response time. The bulk of the calls are coming from Oneida proper and the S.R. 63 corridor in Huntsville.

Commissioners appeared to favor the location of the Industrial Lane site more, but the required earthwork of that location — essentially digging out several feet of contaminated soil and replacing it — made the option cost-prohibitive. The location of the Paint Rock site appeared to give commissioners pause.

“Is it better value to excavate the Industrial Lane site? Is it better value to just move out of town and go to Paint Rock? That’s a decision the board has to make,” said 5th District Commissioner Paul Strunk.

The decision to solicit a new round of proposals — which came after a 9-2 vote with 2nd District Commissioner Sam Lyles and 3rd District Commissioner Sheila Buttram dissenting — will not prevent the original two options from being resubmitted, either at the same price or at a different price.

Strunk also hinted at other possibilities that could be offered by the Oneida Industrial Development Board. But, he said, “Those also have their own limitations and struggles.”

The deadline for submitting new proposals will be Thursday, April 1, at noon. The Scott County Finance Committee will meet in special session that same afternoon to unseal the bids and consider a recommendation for the commission.